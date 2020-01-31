Event briefs: Jan. 30

‘Mainly Mozart Gala Trio’ to perform a mix of classical, bluegrass and jazz

“2020 Mainly Mozart Gala Trio” will perform Friday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. at Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe.

The event features three brilliant artists in an exhilarating mix of classical, bluegrass and jazz.

Violinist Zach De Pue tours internationally with the De Pue Brothers (bluegrass) Band. A sought-after soloist and chamber musician, De Pue is the former concertmaster of the Indianapolis Symphony and Time for Three founding member. Nathan Farrington is an LA-based bassist, singer, and composer. He was recently named the LA Opera Orchestra principal bass and has been a frequent guest on NPR’s A Prairie Home Companion. Josh Fobare is a keyboardist, composer and record producer living in Boston who performs and produces music across a wide range of genres.

These artists are in town for Mainly Mozart’s Feb. 1 black-tie “Mad About Mozart” Gala. For tickets and more information on the Jan. 31 concert, visit sforce.co/30YX6k2

Donation of cookbooks now available at Solana Beach Title Wave Bookstore at SB Library

Friends of the Solana Beach Library have just received and accepted a wonderful donation of cookbooks. The books in this huge and phenomenal collection are in pristine condition and lovely to peruse even if you do not cook.

These cookbooks include various specialty topics such as “Cooking with Stevia,” Raw Foods, Vegetarian, Vegan and Crockpot cooking. This is a “must see and buy” opportunity. Each book, regardless of size or topic, is only $1. As always, there will be a 50% off cart full of interesting subjects. Additionally, there is a large number of puzzles which recently came in for those wanting a different mental challenge.

All proceeds from the sale of books and puzzles go to support various library programs for the community or to purchase new books, videos, and other educational materials.

The Title Wave Bookstore is located inside the Solana Beach Library at 157 Stevens Avenue in Solana Beach. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Solstice Trio to perform at Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society event

On Friday evening, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m., the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society will present a performance by the Solstice Trio.

The Trio is made up of Nathan Sariowan (16), Phoebe Olszewski (16), and Stacy Widyono (14). The young violinists are members of the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra and are students of Hernan Constantino. They share a passion for music, love of playing together, and … summer birthdays!

These talented musicians have been successful solo violinists winning many awards and recognitions throughout their young careers. They will be joined by pianist Sara Sariowan (10), Nathan’s sister.

The repertoire for this event includes work from the Romantic and 20th-century period that highlight the charm and virtuosity of the violin and piano music.

This free event is open to the public and will take place at the Fletcher Cove Community Center at 133 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach. Refreshments will be served.

February Family Breakfast benefit to be held at St. Therese of Carmel Catholic Parish

The Knights of Columbus at St. Therese of Carmel Catholic Parish are hosting their February Family Breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. This is a fundraising event and the beneficiary is Culture of Life Family Services. Culture of Life Family Services is a non-profit family medical practice caring for the entire community.

This family breakfast includes scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, potatoes, fruit, coffee and juice. Prices are $8 for adults, $4 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are free.

St. Therese of Carmel is located in Carmel Valley at 4355 Del Mar Trails Road, San Diego, 92130. Please come for a delicious breakfast while supporting Culture of Life Family Services. Any questions, call or text 619-540-7129.”

Breakfast at Tiffany’s event to benefit Miracle Babies

Miracle Babies, a non-profit organization that supports families with critically ill babies in local Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), will celebrate the six-year anniversary of the Miracle Circle Auxiliary on Tuesday, March 3, at La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla. The annual event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include a breakfast cocktail reception, decadent brunch, program, and an exciting raffle. For tickets, visit www.miraclebabies.org.

Miracle Circle: A Labor of Love was founded in 2014 to band together philanthropic and innovative leaders to serve as good will ambassadors who support the work of Miracle Babies through fundraising, community outreach, and advocacy.

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s is a day to honor and celebrate these dynamic philanthropic leaders who promote, donate and volunteer to Miracle Babies programs” said Marjan Daneshmand, co-founder of Miracle Babies.

In 2019, Miracle Babies provided $250,000 in financial assistance to over 600 NICU families, hosted 93 Miracle Hours for parents to escape the isolation of the NICU, and deliver more than 2,300 Miracle Babies Care Bags.

To become a member of the Miracle Circle or purchase a ticket to Breakfast at Tiffany’s, visit www.miraclebabies.org.

Lomas Santa Fe Plaza to host blood drive with SD Blood Bank Feb. 8

Lomas Santa Fe Plaza is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at 931 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075 – parking lot between Vons and Starbucks. All donors awarded a free tall coffee, iced tea or iced coffee (good day of drive only), courtesy of Starbucks.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. All donors must show picture identification. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org or call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322).

Free public tours offered at UCSD

UC San Diego’s Visitors Tour Program offers free tours to local residents, new faculty and staff, first-time visitors and the general public. These Sunday afternoon tours are led by knowledgeable adult volunteer guides who are eager to show you the most notable features of the beautiful 1,200-acre campus. There are walking tours and bus tours offered.

Registration for this event is required. Visit the registration page for details at ucpa.ucsd.edu/resources/tours . Call 858-534-4414 for more details.

Del Mar Youth Art Show

The Del Mar Youth Art Show will be held Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at Del Mar Town Hall. The show is an opportunity to bring together the youth of the Del Mar community, their families and friends to view local young artists’ creations and to have a party at the Town Hall. The show, which will feature 2D and 3D art, will also integrate dance and story time.

The events will be held as follows:

 Friday, Jan. 31, 5-7 p.m. Youth Art Show at Del Mar Town Hall. Includes lemonade and cookies sponsored by the Del Mar Foundation and a Canyon Crest Academy dance performance.

 Saturday, Feb. 1, 1-4 p.m. at Del Mar Town Hall

Storytime sponsored by Sandcastle Tales Children’s Bookshop. Storytime and illustrator discussion starts at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.delmar.ca.us/art

American Pickers to film in California, looking for leads

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on history.

The hit show follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore local hidden treasures. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST (653-7878).

Write Out Loud: ‘Wild Women Don’t Worry’

Write Out Loud, an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience, will host “Wild Women Don’t Worry,” on Monday, Feb. 3, 7 p.m., at the Old Town Theatre.

Write Out Loud story concerts bring literature to life - aloud - with rehearsed readings by professional actors. Each program explores specific themes by weaving a variety of stories, poems, and music, together into a literary tapestry. A pre-show reception starts at 6:15 p.m. with a 7 p.m. curtain.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go online at www.writeoutloudsd.com or call 619-297-8953. Old Town Theatre is located at 4040 Twiggs Street, San Diego.

Workshop for kids and adults: Improve reading, attention span and memory retention

A workshop will be held at the Solana Beach Library Feb. 8 to experience the fastest way to improve you and your child’s reading, attention span, and memory retention. At this workshop participants will learn how using PATH training speeds up the brain so reading and paying attention improve rapidly.

This is a no-cost no-obligation workshop with live demos. The workshop will be held in the Study Rooms at the Solana Beach Library, 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, 92075 on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 3:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. See this innovative brain training that improves reading speed after only one training cycle. Visit pathtoreading.com to learn more.

Computers will be available to have a hands-on experience. Seating is limited, so to reserve you and your child’s place, contact Dr. Teri Lawton at pathtoreading1@gmail.com or 310-903-6009.

Author from Academia

Anne Eakin Moss, assistant professor of Department of Comparative Thought & Literature at John Hopkins University, will discuss her new book “Only Among Women: Philosophies of Community in the Russian and Soviet Imagination, 1860-1940,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at D.G.Wills Books, 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Moss will examine idealized relationships between women in literature from the age of the classic Russian novel to socialist realism and Stalinist film. Free. (858) 456-1800, dgwillsbooks.com

Art Show Opens

“Nature or Nurture,” new sculptures by San Diego artists Joanne Hayakawa and Jeff Irwin, will be exhibited Feb. 1-29 at R.B. Stevenson Gallery, 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Opening reception, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. (858) 459-3917. rbstevensongallery.com

Music in the Air

 Embark on a sentimental journey with Camarada as they perform “Shuffle” from Opus di Jazz by Mike Mower; Pierre Sancan’s snazzy “Sonatine” for flute and piano; and the wild “Malambo” by Uruguayan composer Miguel del Aguila. Their rendition of Bottesini’s “Elegy” for bass and piano (united with Claude Bolling’s “Suite for Flute and Jazz Trio,”) highlights the lyrical and spirited side of classical music heightened by jazz, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Athenauem Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Tickets: $30 member/$35 nonmember. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

 Experience a new musical frontier at the San Diego Symphony’s Beethoven v. Coldplay concert — a one-of-a-kind performance where Beethoven’s original “Eroica Symphony” will be combined with the melodies and lyrics of rock band Coldplay (including “Fix You,” “Paradise” and “The Scientist”) to produce a perfect modern pairing, 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., downtown San Diego. Conductor Steve Hackman said he was compelled to blend the works of Beethoven and Coldplay because “their music deals with the universal, humanistic themes that every person on this planet will encounter: love, loss, triumph, failure, joy, pain.” Though the San Diego Symphony Orchestra does appear on this program, members of the group Coldplay do not. Hackman hopes audience members will walk away with “a re-energized passion for music they love, as well as exposure to music they had no idea they would love.” Other innovative Symphony concerts coming up include: “Beethoven the Music Genius,” Feb. 9, at this family concert, wonderful facts about the life of this gifted innovator will be shared, as attendees enjoy pieces of his most famous music. “Love Me Tonight,” Feb. 14, celebrates Broadway’s greatest love songs sung by Broadway’s shining stars. Tickets: (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

 Fresh Pots Music Festival, blending groups from San Diego (Feb. 1) and Tijuana (Feb. 8) at 4 p.m. in the Che Café on the UC San Diego campus, 1000 Scholars Drive. freshpotmusic.com

‘Greek’ Comedy

The West Coast premiere of “Hurricane Diane,” an unconventional, Obie Award–winning comedy from Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George (directed by James Vásquez), runs Feb. 8-March 8 in The Old Globe Theatre’s Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park, San Diego. The press advance reads: “See the Greek god Dionysus return to the modern world disguised as the butch gardener Diane, whose secret mission is to seduce mortal followers and restore the Earth to its natural state. Where better to begin than with four real housewives from New Jersey?” Tickets from $30. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Art Night Encinitas

All are invited to partake in an evening of visual art as Encinitas civic and local art galleries open their doors to celebrate the City’s diverse art scene. Art Night takes place 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at seven participating locations with all-new artists and exhibits. The event will include live music and refreshments, along with free shuttle buses to transport attendees to and from all seven art galleries throughout the evening. Refreshments will be provided at each gallery.

 Civic Center Art Gallery, City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Ave. The work of artists Lori Nichols and Alex Nichols will be on exhibit. Attendees may meet the artists and hear live performances. The Stonesteps perform 6-7:30 p.m. The next band performs 7:30-9 p.m. and is yet to be announced. (760) 633-2600.

 Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. The artwork of Grace Chow, Su Lund and William Leslie and Alessandra Colfi will be on exhibit. The event includes a chance to meet the artists, hear from Encinitas School of Rock from 6-7:30 p.m. and Semisi Ma’u from 7:30-9 p.m. and experience a docent-led art tour. (760) 753-7376.

 Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. The artwork of Karob: Robert and Katherine Bender (2-D and 3-D art) will be on exhibit. The event includes a chance to meet the artists and hear live performances from Coffee on the Moon from 6-7:30 p.m. and Mediterranean Sundance from 7:30-9 p.m.

 Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. The artwork of Chiachio and Giannone will be on exhibit. The event will include a live DJ. (760) 436-6611.

 Art N Soul on 101, new location at 670 S. Coast Hwy. 101, suite 110. The work of various artists will be on exhibit. A live performance will provide entertainment. (858) 442-8666.

· Bliss 101, 553 S. Coast Hwy. 101. The artwork of Josh Bernard and other artists will be on display. Attendees may meet the artists. (760) 487-1900.

 Off Track Gallery, San Dieguito Art Guild, 938 S. Coast Hwy 101. The Guild celebrates Heart to Art with hand-crafted artworks by guild artists. All artwork will be 10 percent off. Attendees may meet the artists. (760) 942-3636.

Batiquitos Lagoon bird walk

Batiquitos Lagoon will be holding a bird walk on Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. This walk is for all birders who want to see the migratory birds that visit the lagoon every year. Bring binoculars. This event is free. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. Visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Free foreign film

MiraCosta College will host a free foreign film as part of the lifelong learning lecture series from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, in the Student Center Conference Room 926, at the San Elijo Campus, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff. Foreign Film: Dersu Uzala—Russian book adapted to film. This film is the near-poetic story of an elderly guide and gold hunter (Maxim Munzuk). At the turn of the century, Munzuk agreed to shepherd a Russian explorer and a troop of soldiers through the most treacherous passages of Siberia. The guide is able to save his party from perishing.

Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

2020 Valentines on Volcan

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and the Volcan Mountain Foundation is offering an event for lovers of all ages, Valentines on Volcan, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Participants will take a moderate hike on Volcan Mountain, starting at the Foundation’s nature center and passing Ironside Springs. This 4-mile round-trip at an elevation gain of 1,000 feet offers rewards of scenic views, a delicious picnic, refreshments, and other delectable treats. Limited to 26, $25, and no dogs.

Registration: 2020sdrvcvalentinesonvolcan.eventbrite.com. Questions: sdrvc@sdrvc.org

Solana Center Master Composter workshop series

Solana Center in Encinitas is holding its next Master Composter workshop series. This workshop is sponsored by the City of Encinitas and takes place at Solana Center’s headquarters at 137 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas, 92024.

The workshops will be held Saturdays. Feb. 8,15, 22, 29, and March 7, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Workshops include a field trip and hands-on, composting lessons. Sign up at SolanaCenter.org.

Seacrest Foundation presents 2020 Women’s Auxiliary Gala

Gala Co-Chairs Mary Epsten and Alana Ziman, and Honorary Chairs Sheila and Jeffrey Lipinsky along with an expected 400 guests, will gather on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla when the Seacrest Foundation presents the 2020 Women’s Auxiliary Gala “Legacy of Light and Love” honoring the legacy of the San Diego Jewish community.

The event will feature a cocktail reception, live auction, three-course dinner, electrifying entertainment by The Dancing Fire, and dancing to Spencer and his Players.

The Legacy of Light and Love Gala has a robust fundraising goal for the evening. All proceeds raised will support the Seacrest Village Resident Assistance Fund, which provides charitable care for those in the community who are most in need. The number of seniors requiring assistance to cover the cost of their food, shelter, and physical care is growing tremendously; this year alone, approximately $2.5 million in charitable care is needed.

For more information about the gala, tickets and to register, visit www.seacrestfoundation.org.

