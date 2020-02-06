Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Events

14 inspiring teams from across the nation to compete in wheelchair basketball tournament

San Diego Wolfpack.JPG
San Diego Wolfpack, the military adaptive sports team supported by Warrior Foundation Freedom Station.
(Courtesy)

Event takes place Feb. 7-9 at Del Mar Fairgrounds

Feb. 6, 2020
1:42 PM
Share

Warrior Foundation Freedom Station presents the 4th Annual Brad Rich Invitational, one of America’s biggest wheelchair basketball tournaments, on Feb. 7-9 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The San Diego community is invited to attend this action-packed event featuring 14 of the best teams from across the nation, including the San Diego Wolfpack, the military adaptive sports team supported by Warrior Foundation Freedom Station. The tournament will take place across three courts and 30 games, with teams representing New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Seattle, Utah, Albuquerque and more.

The Wolfpack was established in 2012 at Naval Medical Center San Diego and currently includes active duty and veteran players from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps and Navy. A group of recovering service members, led by Marine Corporal Josue Barron, who lost his left leg and left eye due to a roadside bomb in Afghanistan, requested a therapeutic outlet that would provide the sense of teamwork and purpose they had experienced while serving. While these heroes had sustained life-changing injuries such as amputations, spinal cord injuries and traumatic brain injuries, they chose to focus on possibilities – not disabilities. The hugely successful Wolfpack went on to win the 2018 National Wheelchair Basketball Association Division II Championships and is ranked 6th in the nation.

The Brad Rich Invitational will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, Wyland Center, located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, 92014. The hours are as follows: Feb. 7 from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; and Feb. 9 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.warriorfoundation.org.

EventsSports
Newsletter
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.
More on the Subject
Advertisement