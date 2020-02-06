Accomplished pianist Cho-Hyun Park to perform at Carmel Valley Library Family Concert Series event

The Carmel Valley Library Concert Series presents pianist Cho-Hyun Park Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6:45 p.m. She will perform a 45-minute program of music by Maurice Ravel. Park performed her Carnegie Hall debut concert in 2015 with wide acclaim.

Pianist Cho-Hyun Park

(Courtesy)

Her accomplishments include winning 1st prize in the Bartok-Kabalevsky-Prokofiev International Piano Competition with the Bartok and Prokofiev special award. She was also selected as a winner of the William Modica and Concetta Giodanella Modica Memorial Award from the IBLA Foundation and won the Most Distinguished Award at the IBLA Grand Prize music competition in Italy. She was invited from IBLA Foundation to perform in many cities in the United States in 2015.

For more information call (858) 552-1668. Concerts at the Carmel Valley Library are free and open to the public. The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, San Diego 92130.

