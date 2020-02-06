Culture Brewing celebrates seven-year anniversary in Solana Beach

Culture Brewing Company in Solana Beach will celebrate its seventh anniversary with a party on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 12 to 6 p.m.

The event will feature 24 beers on tap, a bourbon barrel-aged beer station, specialty anniversary beer release, food from Red Oven Pizza, games and opportunity drawings to win prizes from local vendors like Surf Durt, Yoga Six, Row House, SoLo, Native Poppy, Hannah Designs Two, Slippa Co, Blenders Eyewear, Kateboards, Bindle Bottle, Clutch Modern, Carruth Wine Cellars and more. New Culture anniversary t-shirts, glassware and tote bags will also be on sale.

Culture was started in 2013 by a couple of local guys that enjoyed home brewing so much they decided to take it to the next level. Many of the beers brewed at Culture are still based on the same recipes the owners came up with at the very beginning. The goal from the start was always to make craft beer that was approachable and accessible.

Culture does not distribute, so you won’t find their beer in any bar or bottle shop; the only way to enjoy Culture beer is at one of their three tasting rooms in Solana Beach, Ocean Beach and Encinitas. Their hyper-local focus extends to supporting local art, local businesses, local food and to help raise funds for local nonprofits.

Pre-sale tickets are $25 and include a Culture tote bag, seven tasters, anniversary glassware, Cruisin’ Solana Beach Beer Booklet and three raffle tickets. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/culture-brewing-co-7-year-anniversary-tickets-90690039349

Tickets are $30 at the door on event day. Culture is located at 111 S. Cedros Avenue.