Event briefs: Feb. 6

Political newcomer causes mayhem and merriment in North Coast Rep’s ‘The Outsider’

“The Outsider,” a razor-sharp, hilarious satire of modern American politics, is currently getting a witty and smartly paced West Coast premiere at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Written by Paul Slade Smith (”Unnecessary Farce”) and overflowing with clever plot twists, the play is a fun-house mirror held up to reflect the often confounding, yet proudly enduring American political system. This thoroughly non-partisan laugh-fest is the ideal antidote for anyone who is overwhelmed with today’s headlines.

“The Outsider” previews begin Wednesday, Feb. 19. Opening Night is Saturday, Feb. 22, at 8 p.m. A new preview matinee has been added on Friday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m. There will be a special talkback on Friday, Feb. 28, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. with Sundays at 7 p.m. through March 22. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Carmel Valley Library Senior Symposium

Advertisement

Carmel Valley Library will host a Senior Symposium, Monday, Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. The Senior Symposium topic will be “Understanding Residential Living Options” presented by Brenda Lee Smith. The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr. San Diego, 92130. For more information, please contact Carmel Valley Library at (858) 552-1668.

DM-SB Rotary speakers at breakfast meetings

Hear interesting and diverse speakers over breakfast with Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary at the Hilton Del Mar. Event times are 7 a.m. - 8:30 a.m

--On Friday, Feb. 7, Matthew Jackson will discuss the “Hidden Wonders of Korea.” Jackson has traveled to Korea many times in the last decade and seen the changes that have taken place in Korea’s economy and culture during this short but dynamic period, which has seen the “Hallyu” or Korean wave become prominent in East Asia and parts of Europe and America. He has visited many of the cultural heritage sites mentioned in his talk and assisted in the preparation of educational literature as part of the Korean Spirit and Culture Project.

Advertisement

--On Friday, Feb. 14, Ben Conarroe will describe PRO Mentors, a program he pioneered in San Diego County. PRO Mentors connects mentors with male inmates in San Diego county jails while they are still in custody and after release to help enfold them back into the community. The program has two classes at the East Mesa Reentry Facility and one class at the Vista jail. Over 400 inmates have attended the classes, and over 100 have been involved after release.

RSVP or request additional information via vicky.mallett2@gmail.com or (858) 245-7968.

Songs for SONGS V2 - Voices for Action on Nuclear Waste

Songs for SONGS, a concert and speaker event, is back for the second year.

Come out Feb. 24, 6 p.m. for a free concert at the Belly Up in Solana Beach to be entertained and learn how you can take action on nuclear waste at San Onofre. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

RSVP on Facebook: facebook.com/events/650797828995754/

SB Library coding workshop series for students

Free workshop series – “Coding for the very Beginner with JavaScript” --Students will learn how to build a basic interactive website while learning key principles of programming. Basic algebra knowledge is recommended and 5th through 12 grade may attend. Students will need to supply their own laptop and download “Atom Text Editor” and “Firefox Developer Edition Browser.” Class size is limited to 8 students. Held at the Solana Beach Library at 157 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, all Saturdays in March from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Contact Renee at the library for registration 858-755-1404.

Advertisement

Speaker to discuss ‘Why the conflict between Russia and Ukraine?’ at SB Library ‘Friends Night Out’ event

Dr. Philip Pryde, professor emeritus at San Diego State University, will be the guest speaker at the Solana Beach Library “Friends Night Out” program on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Pryde will discuss the reason for the current territorial disputes between Russia and Ukraine and who has the most convincing claim to eastern Ukraine and the Crimean Peninsula and why. Could similar territorial issues arise elsewhere in the former Soviet Union? Have they already?

Pryde‘s specialities are environmental problems and policies in both the United States and the Soviet Union. He has visited 13 of 15 Republics of the former USSR. Pryde has authored three books and numerous published articles on the USSR and Russia. He was a Fulbright Research Scholar and the recipient of a national distinguished teaching award.

This special program is free and open to the community and will be at the Solana Beach Library located at 157 Stevens in Solana Beach. There is adequate parking at the Earl Warren Middle School and at the upper and lower library parking lots. Refreshments will be available starting at 6 p.m. and the program will start promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Coastal Roots Farm hosts Tu B’Shvat Food Forest Festival

Coastal Roots Farm invites people of all backgrounds to a Food Forest Festival in honor of Tu B’Shvat, the Jewish New Year of Trees. The event will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This year’s festival theme is “Trees of Change,” honoring the critical role trees play in the health of this planet.

The festival will feature live music, local kosher and vegetarian food options for purchase, hands-on educational sessions, nature play, a Kids’ Zone, and tree care opportunities, including mulching and seeding. The event will take place in the Farm’s 8.5-acre Food Forest.

Tickets are pay-what you-can. Pre-registration is required. No pets are allowed.

Advertisement

Festival entrance will be at 800 Ecke Ranch Road in Encinitas. For more information, visit www.coastalrootsfarm.org.

Village Church to hold second Open Mic Night Happy Hour

Due to the overwhelming success of the inaugural Open Mic Night a few weeks ago, the Village Church is hosting a second Open Mic Night Happy Hour on Friday, Feb. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at the Student Lounge on the church campus located at 6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe. This is a free event with food, but all attendees, whether performing or not, are asked to RSVP to Associate Pastor Neal Presa at NealP@villagechurch.org or by calling (858) 756-2441.

“The Open Mic Night brought an intergenerational mix of church members and members of the community at-large for an evening of fun,” says Presa, associate pastor for Family, Connecting, and Communications Ministries and coordinator for the Faith & Work Initiative at the Village Church. “If you’d like to sing a song, play a musical instrument, share some clean comedy, do a literary reading, or would like to be a part of the audience to cheer on performers, you are welcome. We’d love to have you!”

Visit the church online at www.villagechurch.org and FB/Instagram @VillageChurchRSF. The Village Community Presbyterian Church has been serving North County since 1956.

A Sentimental Journey: Coastal Cities Jazz Band and vocalists concert

The Coastal Cities Jazz Band will present an all-star lineup of the smoothest vocalists around singing favorite tunes Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at Carlsbad Community Church. Tunes will be performed such as Over the Rain Bow, Orange Colored Sky. Tie a Yellow Ribbon Around that Old Oak Tree, It Had to Be You, and Chances Are, to name a few. Tickets: $25/$15 seniors and students.

For more information or advance tickets, call Gary Adcock at 858-775-1113.

RSF Toastmasters events

RSF Toastmasters invites those who want to improve their speaking skills, become more confident communicators or develop leadership qualities to join them on Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Library, 17022 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067 (use back entrance).

Upcoming events include:

On Feb. 25, RSF Toastmasters will have an All-Speak format. There will not be any prepared speeches, and no Table Topics. Instead, everyone participates by highlighting three recent news stories. Two will be factual, one will be fictional, i.e., of your own invention. Other members will try to correctly identify the fake news. Prizes will be awarded:

On March 24, RSF Toastmasters will hold its Improv Workshop. The instructor will be Bridget Cavaiola. Learn more about her at www.finestcityimprov.com/bridget/

For more information on RSF Toastmasters, visit toastmasters.org/Find-a-Club/01301323- rancho-santa-fe-toastmasters

RSF Art Guild painting demo

All are invited to attend “Grayscale and the Logic of Light,” a demonstration and lunch presented by the Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild with artist Alex Schaefer, a renowned painter. The event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the art studio of Suzy Schaefer in Rancho Santa Fe. The enlightening demonstration will be a live painting by Jean-Francois Millet, the “Norman Milkmaid in Gréville,” 1874. It is a beautiful and moving artwork to be used as a launching point for deep discussion on a range of topics involving color theory, composition and the use of grayscale.

Lunch is included and the address will be provided upon registration. Space is limited and registration in required in advance: The fee is $20 for Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild members and $50 for non-members. Please RSVP soon to rsfartguild@gmail.com. Send your check to Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild (spelled out) to PO Box 773, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. Carpooling is advised due to limited parking.

For more information on Alex, visit the website paintwithalex.com

RSF Democratic Club to hold Supervisor Candidates Debate

The Rancho Santa Fe Democratic Club invites the community to participate in a Supervisor Candidates Debate, Thursday, Feb. 13.

Come hear and meet two candidates for the District 3 post of county supervisor: Escondido Councilwoman Olga Diaz, and activist Terra Lawson-Remer, an organizer of the Flip-the- 49th movement that contributed to the resignation of Darrell Issa. An Oxford-style debate format will assure lively interaction between the candidates – plus extended Q&A.

One of these candidates probably will face Republican incumbent Kristin Gaspar in November.

The Rancho Santa Fe Democratic Club meets second Thursdays (except July and December) at 6:30 p.m. at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, in Solana Beach.

The Feb. 13 program begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m., with socializing before and after. Friendly atmosphere. Meet and greet candidates and elected officials. Great hors d’oeuvres. Beer and wine available at cash bar.

The cost for this event is $15 for all San Diego County Democratic club members and $25 for others. New members can join the RSF Club for $50 to qualify for the $15 meeting rate and member discounts all year long.

RSVP at www.rsfdem.org or phone 323-365-2811.

Culture Brewing Co. anniversary event

Culture Brewing Co. in Solana Beach will hold a seven-year anniversary event Saturday, Feb. 22, noon-6 p.m. The event will feature 24 beers on tap, great food, games, opportunity drawings and more. To buy tickets in advance, visit bit.ly/3b64LSp

Culture Brewing Co. is located at 111 S. Cedros Ave., Suite 200, Solana Beach.

La Jolla Playhouse: ‘Emily Driver’s Great Race Through Time and Space’

The La Jolla Playhouse’s annual POP tour (Performance Outreach Program) will present its public performances of “Emily Driver’s Great Race Through Time and Space” Feb. 29 and March 1, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on both days, at La Jolla Playhouse in the Rao and Padma Makineni Play Development Center (PDC).

As a history-obsessed 12-year-old, Emily Driver uses her YouTube channel to celebrate landmark moments of activism and change. So when her request for a needed wheelchair is denied, she takes matters into her own hands – and launches into a time-traveling trip across the country where she meets trailblazing leaders from the past who have fought for equal rights. On the journey, she learns the power of speaking up, and how one voice can inspire others to create a more accessible world. In partnership with the National Disability Theatre, a team of actors, writers, and designers with disabilities brings this inventive and original story to life.

For more information visit lajollaplayhouse.org/pop-tour-2020/

Timken Museum: ‘Captivating Women’ from the Dijkstra Collection

An exhibition titled “Captivating Women” from the Dijkstra Collection will be on view Feb. 11 - May 10 at the Timken Museum in Balboa Park.

This exhibition explores the variety of strategies used by artists in both Europe and the United States to depict women. Both mythological scenes and everyday life are depicted in these paintings all of which date from the late 19th- through the early 20th century. The collection of Sandra and Bram Dijkstra is known to connoisseurs for its quality and its strong focus on academic works from the fin de siècle. This project was conceived as part of a course taught at the University of San Diego by Timken’s Director of Curatorial Affairs, Derrick R. Cartwright, Ph.D., during the fall of 2019 and includes the input and interpretations of young scholars as they approach the enduring qualities of these complex, compelling representations.

Timken Museum is located at: 1500 El Prado, Balboa Park, San Diego, 92101.

Visit www.timkenmuseum.org

Women’s Health Lecture

The Howell Foundation kicks off its 2020 Lecture Luncheon Series noon, Friday, Feb. 7 at La Jolla Country Club, 7301 High Ave. Guest speakers include Cynthia Stuenkel, M.D. (Clinical Professor of Medicine and Founding member/Past President of the North American Menopause Society); Christina Chambers, Ph.D. (Professor of Pediatrics and Co-Director of the Center for Better Beginnings UC San Diego); and Andrea LaCroix, Ph.D. (Distinguished Professor and Chief of Epidemiology, Director, Women’s Health Center of Excellence UC San Diego). Tickets: howellfoundation.org

Authors and Books

 Anne Eakin Moss, assistant professor of Department of Comparative Thought & Literature at John Hopkins University, will discuss her new book “Only Among Women: Philosophies of Community in the Russian and Soviet Imagination, 1860-1940,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at D.G.Wills Books, 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Moss will examine idealized relationships between women in literature from the age of the classic Russian novel to socialist realism and Stalinist film. Free. (858) 456-1800, dgwillsbooks.com

 Further/Sixteenfifty Creative Intelligence presents the book launch of “Manny Farber: Paintings & Writings,” celebrating the late film critic Farber’s visual art and showcasing his extensive works from self-portraits to still lifes, 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Further/Sixteenfifty, 7509 Girard Ave.

Art Happenings

 The art galleries in The Village will celebrate love, passion and romance with “heART Walk,” noon to 3 p.m., Saturday Feb. 8 near Prospect Street and Girard Avenue, La Jolla (event maps at 1205 Prospect St.). The focus is on works from both local and national artists. There will also be complimentary spa and salon services, refreshments, pet parties, live music, art demos and more. Free. Register in advance for schedule and parking discount. tinyurl.com/EJLFeb

 The San Diego Art Institute is connecting artists, scientists and technologists for “ILLUMINATION: 21st Century Interactions with Art + Science + Technology,” a regional showcase Feb. 9-May 3 at 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. Free admission. sandiego-art.org

 “Captivating Women from the Dijkstra Collection,” will showcase nine works displaying academic and modern representations of women, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11-May 10 at Timken Museum of Art, 1500 El Prado, Balboa Park. This is the first exhibit of 2020 for the Timken, which has designated 2020 the Year of the Woman to concentrate on women as creators of and inspirations for important works of art. Free admission. (619) 239-5548. timkenmuseum.org

Free public tours offered at UCSD

UC San Diego’s Visitors Tour Program offers free tours to local residents, new faculty and staff, first-time visitors and the general public. These Sunday afternoon tours are led by knowledgeable adult volunteer guides who are eager to show you the most notable features of the beautiful 1,200-acre campus. There are walking tours and bus tours offered.

Registration for this event is required. Visit the registration page for details at ucpa.ucsd.edu/resources/tours . Call 858-534-4414 for more details.

There’s Music in the Air

 The Fusion: Classical Meets Jazz Concert Series, will present Sentimentale, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at the Athenauem Music & Arts, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Hear a program from Beth Ross Buckley, flute; Dana Burnett, piano; Susan Wulff, bass; and Duncan Moore, drums. Tickets start at $30. camarada.org

 In its third concert of its 65th season, La Jolla Symphony & Chorus (LJS&C) will perform Brahms’ mighty “Third Symphony” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 in Mandeville Auditorium on the UC San Diego campus. The program will open with a performance of the Academic Festival Overture, one of the master works that Brahms composed in between his second and third symphonies. Also on the program are two commissioned works: a new piece by emerging Iranian composer Anahita Abbasi, known for her electric and electro-acoustic works; and Michael Pisaro’s “Umbra & Penumbra: Concerto for Amplified Percussion,” featuring frequent Pisaro collaborator, Greg Stuart. A lecture by conductor Steven Schick will be given one hour before the concert. Tickets: $18-$39. (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com (Parking is free in the Osler Parking Structure.)

 The San Diego Jewish Men’s Choir will present an afternoon of uplifting Jewish music, 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 at Congregation Beth Israel, 9001 Towne Center Drive. Dessert reception follows; all are welcome. Tickets $20. cbisd.org/programs/mens-choir 

Opera: La Serva Padrona by Pergolesi

The comedic story of a maidservant who hoodwinks her boss in order to get the job title that she really wants - wife! San Diego Baroque Soloists is joined by soprano Andrea Zomorodian and baritone John Buffett. Both are regular recitalists, soloists and members of the LA Master Chorale. Actor James Newcomb is well known to audiences all over North America for his Shakespeare performances.

Saturday, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. $35, $25 seniors. Visit sdbaroque.ticketleap.com

Art & Stories Series: Chiachio & Giannone

Storytelling and art making come together to explore the topics addressed by Artists-in-Residence Chiachio and Giannone. This program is in partnership with the Storytellers of San Diego and is suited for an adult audience. 6-7 p.m. - reception music, drinks, hors d’oeuvres; 7 p.m. - the stories begin.

Friday, Feb. 7, 6 p.m. Lux Art Institute, 1550 S. El Camino Real. Free for members; guests $10. 760-436-6611. Visit www.luxartinstitute.org.

‘A Matter of Love’: A theatrical music event

“A Matter of Love” will be presented Saturday, Feb. 15, from 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church of San Diego. The event is presented by Maxman Music Studio and Productions.

On the theme of love weaving through some of the most popular musical works such as “Porgy and Bess,” “Madame Butterfly,” “The Butterfly Lovers,” “Carmen,” and “Westside Story,” violinist George Maxman creates a dazzling array of surprising arrangements. Maxman joins his violin art with a world-renowned pianist, Jessie Chang, a sensational opera singer, Malesha Taylor, and noted actors, Agustine Welles, Walter Ritter.

Maxman, an America violin virtuoso who was born into a Russian family of three generations of famous musicians, has held positions with Boston Symphony Orchestra, as an Assistant Concert Master with Houston Symphony Orchestra, and 10 years as Concertmaster with Symphony Nova Scotia, Canada, and has composed numerous operas, orchestral, chamber, and solo pieces.

First Presbyterian Church of San Diego is located at 320 Date Street, San Diego, 92101. For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/31lrZ2B

‘Greek’ Comedy

The West Coast premiere of “Hurricane Diane,” an unconventional, Obie Award–winning comedy from Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George (directed by James Vásquez), runs Feb. 8-March 8 in The Old Globe Theatre’s Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park, San Diego. The press advance reads: “See the Greek god Dionysus return to the modern world disguised as the butch gardener Diane, whose secret mission is to seduce mortal followers and restore the Earth to its natural state.

Where better to begin than with four real housewives from New Jersey?”

Tickets from $30. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

