Youth Golf Alliance holds children’s book drive golf clinic

Youth Golf Alliance (YGA) recently held a golf clinic at Del Mar Golf Center for aspiring golfers. On Feb. 2, YGA instructors gave one-on-one coaching to local kids and helped them further improve their swing and putting. During the clinic, participants received 30 minutes of hand-on instruction on the driving range and another 30 minutes of instruction on the putting green. At each station, YGA instructors would demonstrate and coach them, and answer any questions they may have about golf.

Youth Golf Alliance is a student-run organization that aims to share the game of golf with juniors and hopes to achieve this through these clinics. Founded in spring 2019, YGA now includes many varsity golf team members from eight local high schools, including Canyon Crest Academy, Torrey Pines High School, Cathedral Catholic High School, Westview High School, Carlsbad High School, Pacific Ridge School, Army and Navy Academy, and Classical Academy High School.

During the book drive clinic, not only does YGA hope to grow the sport of golf, but it also aims to use the opportunity to support great causes for underprivileged youth and families. Together, YGA has collected over 300 children’s books for Words Alive, a nonprofit organization in San Diego committed to connecting children to the power of reading. Spencer Zhang, the president/founder of YGA, expresses his appreciation for the support in helping YGA achieve its goal of giving the gift of life success by inspiring and empowering children to read.

YGA plans to hold many more clinics in the future. YGA wishes to thank Del Mar Golf Center Managers Matt Clay and Christopher Lesson for their generous support in providing the facility and practice balls for use. A special thanks to Future Champions Golf for prize donations. Stay tuned for more announcements on future events through the website youthgolfalliance.weebly.com and Instagram @youthgolfalliance, as well as on the local newspaper and social media.

