Solana Beach’s Carruth Cellars to host Barrel Tasting Party Feb. 22, 23

Carruth Cellars, San Diego’s largest urban winery, is hosting their 10th Annual Barrel Tasting Party on Feb. 22 and 23 at their flagship location on Cedros Avenue in Solana Beach.

This unique event allows wine-lovers the opportunity to taste Carruth’s recently produced wines (called futures) directly from the barrel. And after having a sneak peek and taste, attendees can pre-purchase bottles and cases at a steep discount. The only catch is, they’ll have to wait patiently for six months to allow the wine to be bottled.

Tickets for the 10th Annual Barrel Tasting Party include 12 barrel samples, a souvenir glass, live music and exclusive access to purchase of futures. There will be two sessions on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23: from 12-3 p.m. and 4.-7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at carruthcellars.ticketleap.com/barrel-party/

Carruth is located at 118 S Cedros Ave #C in Solana Beach.