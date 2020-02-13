Event briefs: Feb. 13

Circus Vargas returns with ‘Big Top Dream’

Circus Vargas will soon present its new 2020 production “Mr. V’s Big Top Dream!” at several San Diego area locations.

“Mr. V’s Big Top Dream” is a semi-biographical circus spectacular honoring legendary circus impresario Clifford E. Vargas, the flamboyant, larger-than-life, over-the-top, maker-of-circus magic.

Audience members will have the opportunity to follow the show’s tale of the young entertainment genius as he scours the globe in search of the most amazing circus artists under the sun. Meet the colorful cast of characters he encounters along his journey in pursuit of his circus dream. And then, finally, witness the culmination of his life’s work, his masterpiece, his dream in true Vargas style.

Always fun for the entire family, Circus Vargas’ incredible new 2020 production highlights an amazing cast of world-renowned performers — death- defying acrobats, daredevils, aerialists and much more.

Arrive 30 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more.

The event also provides the opportunity to meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance.

For Circus Vargas performance dates, times and to purchase tickets, visit www.circusvargas.com, call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office at each location.

Performance schedule:

San Diego - Westfield Mission Valley - Feb 27 – Mar 9

National City - Westfield Plaza Bonita - Mar 13 – Mar 23

Escondido - Westfield North County - Mar 27 – April 6

Temecula - Promenade Temecula - Apr 10 – Apr 20

Feb. 20: Meet the new Del Mar City Manager

A welcome reception for community members to meet incoming City Manager Christa Johnson -- or CJ, as she likes to be called -- is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Powerhouse Community Center. Light refreshments will be served.

Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance at Powerhouse

A Friends of the Powerhouse Valentine’s Dinner and Dance will be held starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Powerhouse Community Center. The event, “Paella with Passion,” includes cocktails, entertainment, dinner, dancing and an auction.

For tickets and more information, visit friendsofthepowerhouse.org

UC Economic Roundtable: ‘The Seven Deadly Sins of Technology’

Hal Varian, chief economist, Google, will discuss The Seven Deadly Sins of Technology at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, March 2 at the UC San Diego Rady School Of Management, Multipurpose Room II.

Varian is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Economic Association and recipient of the Paul Gerowski Prize for research in industrial organization and the Humboldt Prize for general scientific research, among many other honors and distinctions. In this talk he will share some of the insights from his distinguished career in academics and business on how new technology is changing the concentration of economic power, the nature of competition, and barriers to entry for new firms. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/2UHBtUx or email econroundtable@ucsd.edu, or call 858-534-9710. Discounts are available for UCSD faculty, staff, students and alumni.

Silver Bay Kennel Club AKC Dog Shows

The Silver Bay Kennel Club is hosting three days of Dog Sports Feb. 21 – 23 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The event features a variety of contests, shows, vendor booths and more.

Free admission to all shows. Show hours 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. All judging will be indoors, except for “Agility.” For more information: www.jbradshaw.com or www.silverbaykc.com. Silver Bay Kennel Club is a non-profit AKC Licensed Dog Club.

Soirée for Music Lovers

The Soirée for Music Lovers tradition continues at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at the Conrad Prebys Concert Hall on the UC San Diego campus. Päivikki Nykter presents a program continuing in the legacy of renowned virtuoso violinist János Négyesy. Free admission. Directions and parking information: music-cms.ucsd.edu

Book Signings

Warwick’s will host two book authors this week. Mark Greaney will discuss his new book, “One More Minute,” a high-stakes thriller featuring the world’s most dangerous assassin, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18; and Edgar Award-winning president of the Mystery Writers of America Meg Gardiner joins “The Border” author Don Winslow to discuss her new book, “The Dark Corners of the Night,” featuring the Midnight Man and the FBI agent who hunts him, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Feb. 19, 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. Only books purchased from Warwick’s will be signed. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

Learn About Whales

Whale Fest is on now at the Birch Aquarium, highlighting Gray Whales (currently migrating off the coast of San Diego), activities run 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Feb. 16. Aquarium guests will learn to spot whales, get hands-on biofacts, meet with whale scientists from Scripps Institution of Oceanography and more. Included with aquarium admission, $15 and up. 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra to perform

The Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra will perform Sunday, March 1, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center. The Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra consists of 40 talented musicians who are interested in Eastern European folk instruments and their unique sound. The Orchestra prepares new material each year and performs an annual full concert in Los Angeles and San Diego. Featured artists are brought by the Orchestra from Kiev, Moscow, or St. Petersburg, Russia, and also include world class artists who now live in the Southern California area. The concert will also feature traditional Russian folk dancers, virtuoso baritone Vladimir Chernov, and gifted soprano Anna Belaya.

Buy tickets now at brownpapertickets.com/event/4500740

Box office opens 45 minutes before the concert at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, 92024.

Paw Walk in the Garden

There’s only one day of the year when you can walk your dog in the San Diego Botanic Garden. The 8th annual “5K Paw Walk in the Garden” will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to noon. The Rancho Coastal Humane Society (RCHS) and the San Diego Botanic Garden (SDBG) will join paws to raise funds that support people, plants and pets.

Register yourself, your team, or for a virtual 5K Paw Walk in the Garden online at rchumanesociety.org.

Day of event registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and paws cross the starting line at 9 a.m. More information about the 5K Paw Walk in the Garden is available at RCHS at 389 Requeza Street or SDBG at 230 Quail Gardens Drive in Encinitas or at SDBGarden.org.

Assistance League to hold annual fundraiser ‘Springtime in Paris’

The Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito will hold its annual fundraiser “Springtime in Paris” on March 28 at the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa. The event—which is held to help children and adults at risk in area communities—includes a fashion show, lunch, a live auction and opportunity drawings. Early bird savings are available until Feb. 15. For tickets and information contact: Chair Linda Kermott at 619-894-5378.

Songs for SONGS V2 - Voices for Action on Nuclear Waste

Songs for SONGS, a concert and speaker event, is back for the second year.

Come out Feb. 24, 6 p.m. for a free concert at the Belly Up in Solana Beach to be entertained and learn how you can take action on nuclear waste at San Onofre. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

RSVP on Facebook: facebook.com/events/650797828995754/

A Sentimental Journey: Coastal Cities Jazz Band and vocalists concert

The Coastal Cities Jazz Band will present an all-star lineup of the smoothest vocalists around singing favorite tunes Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at Carlsbad Community Church. Tunes will be performed such as Over the Rain Bow, Orange Colored Sky. Tie a Yellow Ribbon Around that Old Oak Tree, It Had to Be You, and Chances Are, to name a few. Tickets: $25/$15 seniors and students.

For more information or advance tickets, call Gary Adcock at 858-775-1113.

Auditions to be held at Village Church Community Theater

The Village Church Community Theater will hold auditions for “BAMBINO A Musical – the life story of Babe Ruth” on Sunday, Feb. 23, 1-4 p.m., and Monday, Feb. 24, 5-8 p.m. By appointment or walk in. Adults of all ages. Children ages 8 and up.

For more information and appointments, visit VillageChurchCommunityTheater.org. Location: VCCT (Village Church Community Theater) 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

Tony Award-winning musical ‘Sweet Charity’

Bob Fosse’s Tony Award-winning musical, “Sweet Charity,” explores the turbulent love life of Charity Hope Valentine, a hopelessly romantic but comically unfortunate dance hall hostess in New York City. With a tuneful score by Cy Coleman, sparkling lyrics by Dorothy Fields, and a hilarious book by Neil Simon, “Sweet Charity” captures all the energy, humor, and heartbreak of Life in the Big City for an unfortunate but irrepressible optimist. Musical numbers include: “Big Spender,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” “Rhythm of Life,” “I’m a Brass Band” and “Baby, Dream Your Dream.”

Production of “Sweet Charity” runs March 6-29, Friday & Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Sunday 2 p.m. at The Historic Brooks Theater, 217 N. Coast Hwy,Oceanside, 92054. Visit oceansidetheatre.org

Theatre and dance/group singing workshops for people with autism

Children, teens and young adults with autism are invited to join Dance North County, 535 Encinitas Blvd., Ste 100 for improvisational theatre and dance/group singing workshops designed to teach social and communication skills. Workshops are held throughout February, with no workshop on Saturday, Feb. 15. $20 per session, scholarships available. For more information and schedules: (760) 815-8512. info@pacthouse.org or pacthouse.org

North Coast Symphony presents ‘Made in America’ concert

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra presents “Made in America” featuring America-themed compositions and composers on Saturday, March 7, 2:30 p.m. at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas. The performance will include the New World Symphony by Antonin Dvorak and feature pianist Byron Chow performing Piano Concerto No. 1 by Edward MacDowell. The orchestra will also present the premier of Implied Architecture, a piece by NCSO cellist Jordan Kuspa. Funded in part by the City of Encinitas Community Grant Program, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

West African Dance

The community is invited to learn West African Dance at Dance North County, Suite 100, 535 Encinitas Blvd. Adama Jewel is the founder of African Soul International and has been teaching for decades. She will teach all levels of the dance from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Price: $15. (760) 402-7229. Visit the West African Dance Encinitas Facebook page for more.

Valentine’s Day Party

The community is invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Check-in time is 10:30-11:30 a.m. and lunch is served 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Featured lunch includes chili-rubbed pork with apricot passion glaze; mixed rice with almonds; a vegetable medley; and spinach salad with feta, cranberries and raspberry vinaigrette; and fruit with chocolate for dessert. Reservations are required by 9 a.m. the day before. (760) 943-2258. encinitasca.gov/Resident/Senior-Citizens

Valentine’s Day Wine & Wheel Ceramics Workshop

Lux Art Institute invites the community to an intimate evening at the institute, 1550 S. El Camino Real, from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Lux’s inaugural Valentine’s Day Wine & Wheel night features an event that is part lesson and part social. Attendees will get to relax with a glass of wine while creating on the ceramics wheel with friends and fellow participants. The studio offers two hours to make and create a cup and/or bowl with assistance from ceramics instructor. Wine, sangria and cheese platter will be provided along with clay and firings. Price: Lux member— $120 per couple; non-member—$135 per couple. (760) 436-6611 or education@luxartinstitute.org or luxartinstitute.org

Music by the Sea Concert: Voices of Central America

Friday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library.

Alternate First Prize winner of 2018 International New York Lyric Opera Competition, Camila Lima from Argentina, sings soprano alongside tenor voice Xavier Prado, a native of Chile who starred as Don Quixote in the world premiere of the new opera “Dulcinea XL.” The lyric tenor has sung with Opera San Jose, Sarasota Opera and Opera Southwest. Lima and Prado will perform opera arias and duets from Turandot, Romeo & Juliet, Die Fledermaus and others. Danny Pravder will accompany. (760) 633-2746. encinitas.tix.com. Address: 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas, 92024.

Peter Pupping Quarter Valentine Concert

The community is invited to hear tunes that center around love and romance at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Drive. Suggested donation: $25 at the door. (760) 815-5616.

Lecture: Zero Waste: What Is It and What Can We Each Do?

Friday, Feb., 21. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, 92007, Room 926, Student Center Conference Room. Free, parking is free. Lecture: Zero Waste: What Is It and What Can We Each Do? Jackie Bookstein, the Zero Waste lead from Solana Center for Environmental Innovation, will talk about the Center’s Zero Waste program, whose goals include recycling, reducing and reusing, composting and food waste. Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Valentine Romance Concert and Oceanview Dessert Buffet

LA’s Song of the Angels (SOA) Flute Orchestra, under the direction of Charles Fernandez, offers an afternoon of romantic music and a delicious dessert buffet, catered by the talented harpist (also performing) and caterer Naomi Alter. Arranger and conductor Fernandez will premier his arrangement featuring San Diego harpist Alter and SOA founder Frederick Staff on “Introduction and Allegro.” The concert includes 22 flutes of all shapes and sizes to inspire a Valentine Day celebration.

The concert takes place 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Tickets: $20. soafluteorchestra.com/tickets

Art for Learning SD Family Arts & Literacy Connection Workshop

A workshop to develop skills, nurture hope and motivate a love of reading through visual and performance art is being hosted 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. The library hosts an immersive experience each month, tailored for families with children ages 4-14. All materials are provided, and each family receives an award-winning book to take home. Space is limited, registration is required. Free. Sign up at (760) 753-7376 or sdcl.org

Safe Neighborhoods: North County Coastal Sheriff Outreach Team

The community is invited to pose their questions and engage with deputies from the local Sheriff’s Department to shape the future of the community and keep the neighborhood safe. This interaction takes place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free. (760) 753-7376 or sdcl.org

Sweetheart Ball

Sweethearts young and old are invited to attend at evening of dance, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Light hors d’oeuvres, treats and refreshments will be provided. A photo backdrop will be available for attendees to take photos (must bring own camera). This family-friendly event welcomes all ages, from children to grandparents. Tickets are $8 per person, $30 per family, available at the door. Sales begin 5:30 p.m. and doors open at 5:45 p.m. (760) 633-2740.

Hutchins Consort: Irish Fiddle Master Winifred Horan + Consort

The community is invited to a concert featuring Winifred Horan on the Irish fiddle, performing the McNalley composition “The 8 Immortals.” This concert takes place 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive. Tickets: $15-$35. (858) 366-2423.

Happy Tales

Children from ages 6-12 have the opportunity to read to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s adoptable dogs, cats and rabbits from 4-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, 389 Requeza St. Price: $5. Space is limited and registration is required. (760) 753-6413. rchumanesociety.org/youthprograms/happy-tales/ or education@sdpets.org

Studio Series: Chiachio & Giannone

The community is invited to join Lux Art Institute for Artists-in-Residence Chiachio and Giannone’s Studio Series 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Lux Art Institute, 1550 S. El Camino Real. The artists discuss their background and artistic process and unveil their residency work. The reception takes place 6-7 p.m. with music, drinks and light refreshments. The artist talk occurs 7-8 p.m. Free for Lux members, $10 guests. (760) 436-6611.

West African Dance Class

Los Angeles performer and choreographer Jahanna Blunt will share her artistry during her West African Dance Class 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Dance North County, Suite 100, 535 Encinitas Blvd. Blunt began performing at age 7 and teaches children and adults all over LA. The class will be accompanied by live drumming. Price: $15. (760) 402-7229. Facebook.com/EncinitasWestAfricanDance

Symbols in Art—An OASIS program

Symbols have been important to artists since the earliest of times, and this OASIS lecture from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive will explore the representations of ideas, codes and symbols in art history. Free. (760) 753-7376.

A Jungle in the Desert—Ceramics Workshop

The community is invited to join the Lux Art Institute’s Artists-in-Residence as they lead a ceramic workshop, with instructor Aeriel French, as part of a community art installation. This workshop takes place 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Lux Art Institute, 1578 S. El Camino Real.

Families are encouraged to attend. Participants will make animals, plants and flower in clay. Artists Chiachio and Giannone will incorporate the pieces into their own work as part of their residency at Lux. Pieces will be returned to the participants after the exhibition. All ages welcome. Adult supervision required. Price: $15, free for ages 6 and under. (760) 436-6611. education@luxartinstitute.org

Healthy Haven Live Health Show

A live health show to address the root cause of autoimmune disorders and how to prevent and help reverse them takes place 4-6:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. This event discusses cancer, inflammation and removing stored negative emotions, detoxifying organs, specific diets and lifestyles. Price: $12, 10 percent of proceeds go to Hope4Cancer. Prizes and raffles. (760) 310-1854 or naturalhealthyhaven.com

After School STEAM Enrichment Courses

San Diego Lab Rats offers enrichment courses designed for students in Grades K-8 who are eager to learn more about science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. Courses offered include Robotics, Tiny Engineers, Computer Code Masters, It’s My Business, Light & Signals, Musical Spanish, Biology is All Around Us, Builder Buddies, Family STEAM Day and Money Matters (for adults). These courses take place at varying times from Feb. 25 through March 28 at STEAM Discovery Center at Encinitas Boys & Girls Club, 1221 Encinitas Blvd. $30 drop-in. Optional add-on: $10 for pick-up from select elementary schools. (760) 450-4717. sdlabrats.org or contact@sdlabrats.org

Wednesdays @ Noon Concert: Orvieto Piano Trio

Lauren Basney on violin, Daniel Frankhuizen on cello and Byron Chow on piano perform noon to 12:50 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. The trio presents a series of concerts once a year in San Diego. The ensemble will perform Dvořák’s Piano trio No. 3 in F minor and works by Shostakovich and Piazzolla. Free. orvietopianotrio.tumblr.com

Basic Computer Help

Basic computer help is offered 1-3 p.m. Mondays at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Help includes e-mail account set up, internet searching, Overdrive and Libby support, using Facebook and Microsoft Office applications and more. For all levels and ages. Free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

French Conversation

Those learning to speak French, both intermediate and advanced, are invited to improve their French fluidity with weekly conversational practice. The group meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

Citizenship Class

Those beginning the process of getting their United States citizenship are invited to attend a free class 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. The classes are conducted in English and all materials are provided for free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

English Café News for You

Those learning English are invited to red intermediate-level newspaper articles and participate in group discussions with other English learners. This meeting takes place 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Encinitas Library. Free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

Spanish Conversation

Both intermediate and advanced Spanish speakers are invited to improve their Spanish fluency with weekly conversational practice, hosted from 3-5 p.m. Fridays at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

Free Income Tax Preparation Assistance

Trained tax preparers with AARP will be at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday in February to help the community prepare and file their taxes. Reservations and walk-up customers are welcome. To make a reservation, e-mail aarptax.encinitas@gmail.com or call (760) 706-0540 and leave a message, including your name, a contact phone number and e-amil address, and the preferred date of your appointment. Free. (760) 753-7376.

