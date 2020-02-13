Popular musical ‘Pippin’ to be performed at Torrey Pines High School

Pippin is Poppin! Torrey Pines High School and The Proscenium Theatre will present the musical Pippin for six fabulous nights Feb. 20-22 and Feb. 27-29. Presented in collaboration between the TPHS Theatre and Music Departments, the ensemble cast will tell the story of Pippin, a young eager prince, and his quest to discover a path in life that will ultimately provide him with a sense of complete fulfillment.

The musical, lyrics written by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger Hirson, is a favorite of the beloved TPHS Theatre Director Marinee Payne who shares that we all can relate to some aspect of Pippin’s story when we are searching to find meaning in life and where we all fit in. The all student-run show is being directed by Iris Tang (12th grade), choreographed incorporating some of Bob Fosse’s legendary Broadway moves by Kelly Rodriguez (10th grade), and music will be provided by a live orchestra led by Mikko Kohnke-Sunenshine (10th grade).

Several return student actors provide an experienced cast along with new players who share in their excitement to participate in the inaugural theatrical production held in the Performing Arts Center (PAC). The culmination of years of efforts to design and build the new home for Visual and Performing Arts at TPHS is a dream come true for both Marinee Payne and Amy Gelb who heads the Music Department. But it also has been an inspiration to current students such as Cole Parker (12th grade) as Pippin and Morgan Lane (11th grade) as Leading Player who similarly were waiting with great anticipation for the new facility to be built and had high hopes of having an opportunity to perform there prior to their graduation.

In the words of Stephen Schwartz, “We have magic to do….Just for you. We’ve got miracle plays to play. We’ve got parts to perform…hearts to warm. Kings and things to take by storm…As we go along our way.”

Performance dates are Feb. 20 -22 and Feb. 27 - 29. Curtain opens at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 with an online reservation, $15 at the door. Visit torreypinesplayers.weebly.com for more information.

