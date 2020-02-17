Local author to participate in Comedy Palace showcase

Local author Kathy Krevat is performing in a stand-up comedy showcase on Thursday, February 27, at The Comedy Palace.

“I’m very excited to perform in the Main Room of the Comedy Palace,” Krevat said. “In addition to featuring headlining comics from across the country, the Palace does a great job of nurturing local comics and giving us a chance to shine.”

The Comedy Palace is located at 8878 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and tickets are available at: www.thecomedypalace.com.

Krevat is the author of the bestselling Chocolate Covered Mystery series and the Gourmet Cat Mystery series. She has a short story published in the Crossing Borders anthology coming out March 2020, and is currently writing a young adult suspense novel.

She took a comedy class and started doing open mics in 2019. “My literary agent is probably not happy that I’m spending more time on comedy than writing, but I love making the audience laugh. There’s an immediate reaction that you don’t get writing books.”

A long-time advocate for youth arts education, Krevat is an advisor for the CCA Writers’ Conference and will be presenting a workshop titled “How To Plan A Murder (Mystery).”

The 9th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference is the only free high school writing conference in the U.S., and features NYT bestselling and award winning young adult authors, graphic novel and comic book authors and creators, Hollywood producers and screenwriters, poets, playwrights, songwriters, and more. It will be held on Saturday, March 28. Students can register and find out more at: ccawritersconference2020.weebly.com.

For more information, visit www.kathykrevat.com, or followe Krevat on Facebook or Twitter.

