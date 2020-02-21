Carmel Valley Girl Scouts on a ‘Smart Cookie Mission’

With the Girl Scout Cookie season in full swing, the middle-schoolers of Carmel Valley Troop 3070 are gaining business smarts while earning money for upcoming adventures and to make the world a better place.

“Girl Scouts is an amazing leadership organization that has been around for 100 years,” says Cadette Troop 3070 leader Karen Schaffer. “It gives girls the opportunity to be sisters, not only within their troop, but to other girls as well. Girl Scouting helps guide girls to be inventive, go-getters, and leaders, all while having a fun time!”

Her girl-led troop plans to invest cookie proceeds in a number of enriching activities.

“Our girls decided to use their earnings to make a donation to a local animal shelter, pay for a camping trip, and save up to travel next summer to Savannah, Georgia, the birthplace of Girl Scout Founder Juliette Gordon Low,” reports Schaffer, adding that that Girl Scouts’ Carmel Valley Service Unit (a volunteer group which supports members in the community) is organizing the trip.

The Troop 3070 proudly supports Operation Thin MintSM (OTM), a local service project through which deployed U.S. military troops and local veterans receive “a taste of home and a note to show we care.” The program is especially dear to the heart of Schaffer’s daughter Kallie, a top cookie entrepreneur in her troop whose grandfather is a retired Navy serviceman.

Since OTM’s inception in 2002, the public has donated more than three million packages of cookies and countless handwritten notes. Everyone is invited to celebrate the program’s success at Girl Scouts’ OTM Sendoff Family Festival on Friday, April 3, 6-10 p.m. aboard the USS Midway Museum. The event will feature music, child-friendly activities, photo opportunities, a patriotic pep rally, and museum tours. Find details at sdgirlscouts.org/otm.

As cookie program participants, Girl Scouts practice goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics, and prepare for their futures as the next generation of female leaders.

This year, local Girl Scouts rolled out a brand new cookie: Lemon-UpsTM! Each zesty, crispy cookie includes a message of leadership (like “I am an innovator” or “I am strong”) to inspire girls and cookie customers. For the sixth consecutive year, Thin Mints, Samoas, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, and Tagalongs are $5 per package, as are the Lemon-Ups. Two specialty products—Girl Scout S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tactic cookie—are $6 each due to higher production costs. Customers are encouraged to stock up now; the Girl Scout Cookie Program ends on Sunday, March 8.

All net cookie revenue stays local to fund programs in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), outdoors, life skills, and entrepreneurship. Cookie proceeds also support the financial assistance that keeps Girl Scouting available and affordable for all.

Girl Scouts is the best place for girls (#BestPlace4girls), preparing them for a lifetime of leadership. All girls in grades K-12 and adult volunteers are welcome join Girl Scouts at any time during the year; camp registration is now underway. To join or learn more, visit sdgirlscouts.org or contact Girl Scouts San Diego Recruitment Specialist Andrea Rentería at 619-610-0774 or arenteria@sdgirlscouts.org.

