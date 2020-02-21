Fairen Del relocating To Del Mar Highlands Town Center

Fairen Del has been a fixture in the community for 26 years and is now on the move. First opened in Flower Hill (as Madison Leather & Luggage - then renamed in 2009 after the daughter of owner Irina Rachow and her husband, Matt), Fairen Del is undergoing an update in location as well as style.

The boutique is being professionally redesigned and relocated to the bustling Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Opening date is set for March 1 with a formal launch party on Saturday, March 14 - save the date!

Many have enjoyed the beautiful clothing, handbags, jewelry, luggage and gifts found in this truly unique specialty shop. Fairen Del is perhaps best known for its beautiful custom-designed gift wrapping, offered as a complimentary touch to any purchase. Scores of locals as well as vacationers make this boutique a planned stop as the offerings are always varied, curated the world over and cover many price points. Look for Fairen Del’s personalization service, coming available this summer on many great products from leather totes to wheeled luggage. Fairen Del has scored First Place 11 years in a row as Best Accessories Store and Best Boutique across many platforms in San Diego.

Definitely make a point to stop into the new Fairen Del location to discover what’s fresh and happening - especially when it’s time for a special gift.

Fairen Del is located at 12925 El Camino Real, San Diego, 92130 in the Del Mar Highlands Shopping Center. Phone: 858-259-1120. Visit www.fairendel.com.

