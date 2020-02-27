Casa de Amistad presents ‘Sowing Seeds of Success’

Casa de Amistad, a nonprofit organization that provides mentoring and tutoring for low-income, underserved students in coastal North County San Diego, will hold its annual fundraising event, “Sowing Seeds of Success,” on Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, located at 15150 San Dieguito Rd., Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

The event will include bottomless mimosas, three-course lunch, a silent auction, raffle, student speakers, entertainment, and more. Tickets are available to the public for $125 per individual ticket or $1,000 for a table of 10.

Casa de Amistad provides underserved children and teens from Solana Beach, Del Mar, Encinitas, Cardiff, Carlsbad, San Marcos, and Vista and their families with tutoring, educational support, and character development.

It has been shown that high school students who participate in afterschool programs exhibit more positive feelings and attitudes toward the pressures of teen life and are more willing to share their talents with the community than those who don’t. Casa helps vulnerable teens and their families become stronger, and therefore better able to help themselves through a holistic, whole-child approach to learning.

The Study Companions Program is the cornerstone of Casa. Students in grades K-12 are paired with skilled volunteers who offer individualized homework help, educational enrichment, and mentoring support during their meetings two times per week, September through June. Over 260 students currently participate in the program.

Casa also offers a Pre-K Enrichment Program, DREAMS + Tech Initiative, Casa Consortium of College Counselors, Future Leaders Scholarships, Career Pathways Workshops, and Parents in Action Program, empowering parents to become partners in their children’s learning and academic success.

For more information about Casa or to purchase tickets for the event, visit www.casadeamistad.org or contact Nicole Mione-Green at director@casadeamistad.org.

