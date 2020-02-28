Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Events

Role of inflammation in heart disease topic at March 18 meeting in Del Mar

Feb. 28, 2020
12:40 PM
Share

Inflammation, considered the number one risk factor for all diseases of aging, will be discussed by Mimi Guarneri, MD, at a Health and Wellness 2020 lecture sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections at 3:30 p.m. March 18.
The event will be held in Town Hall at the Del Mar Civic Center, 1050 Camino del Mar.

The contribution inflammation makes to heart disease, the number one medical challenge in the U.S., will be covered in the talk, titled “Putting Out the Fire: Quieting Inflammation.”

DM Comm Connex pix.png
Mimi Guarneri, MD
(Courtesy)

Guarneri is the country’s foremost speaker on the topic, and believes heart disease and all other medical illness can be calmed and reversed using an integrative approach that combines natural and standard medical theories.
As an integrative cardiologist, Guarneri is president of the board of Integrative Holistic Medicine and founder and medical director of Guarneri Integrative Health at Pacific Pearl in La Jolla. She has authored several books and received a number of awards for her pioneering work and groundbreaking research in heart disease.

Advertisement

Reservations for this free program are required, and can be made by visiting dmcc.cc/inflammation. Residents enrolled in DMCC transportation services who need help in attending this program should notify the DMCC office.
Del Mar Community Connections is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving and supporting seniors. For more information about DMCC and its programs, visit www.dmcc.cc or call (858) 792-7565.

Events
Newsletter
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.
More on the Subject
Advertisement