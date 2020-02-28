Role of inflammation in heart disease topic at March 18 meeting in Del Mar

Inflammation, considered the number one risk factor for all diseases of aging, will be discussed by Mimi Guarneri, MD, at a Health and Wellness 2020 lecture sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections at 3:30 p.m. March 18.

The event will be held in Town Hall at the Del Mar Civic Center, 1050 Camino del Mar.

The contribution inflammation makes to heart disease, the number one medical challenge in the U.S., will be covered in the talk, titled “Putting Out the Fire: Quieting Inflammation.”

Mimi Guarneri, MD

(Courtesy)

Guarneri is the country’s foremost speaker on the topic, and believes heart disease and all other medical illness can be calmed and reversed using an integrative approach that combines natural and standard medical theories.

As an integrative cardiologist, Guarneri is president of the board of Integrative Holistic Medicine and founder and medical director of Guarneri Integrative Health at Pacific Pearl in La Jolla. She has authored several books and received a number of awards for her pioneering work and groundbreaking research in heart disease.

Reservations for this free program are required, and can be made by visiting dmcc.cc/inflammation. Residents enrolled in DMCC transportation services who need help in attending this program should notify the DMCC office.

Del Mar Community Connections is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving and supporting seniors. For more information about DMCC and its programs, visit www.dmcc.cc or call (858) 792-7565.