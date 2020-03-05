Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Carmel Valley Library Family Music concert to be held March 11

French violist Virginie d’Avezac amd pianist Zachary Deak will perform March 11 at the Carmel Valley Library.
(Courtesy)
March 5, 2020
3:04 PM
The Carmel Valley Library Concert Series presents husband-wife duo Zachary Deak, piano, and Virginie d’Avezac, viola. Wednesday, March 11 at 6:45 p.m. They will perform a 45-minute program of music by Ernest Bloch, Gabriel Fauré and Rebecca Clarke.

Deak, a graduate of Torrey Pines High School, has appeared in recital as soloist and chamber musician in the United States, France, Morocco, Portugal, Moldavia and the United Kingdom. d’Avezac has performed with prominent orchestras across Europe and North Africa. Deak is a solo recitalist and teaches at CSU Los Angeles. d’Avezac performs with the Dream Orchestra, New West Symphony and enjoys chamber music. For more information, call (858) 552-1668. Concerts are free and open to the public. Address: 3919 Townsgate Dr, San Diego, 92130.

