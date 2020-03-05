CCA’s Creative Writing Club announces winner of Jonathan Maberry Inspiring Teens Award

Canyon Crest Academy’s Creative Writing Club recently announced that this year’s Jonathan Maberry Inspiring Teens Award will be given to science fiction and fantasy author Greg van Eekhout, a regular speaker at the CCA Writers’ Conference.

The club created the Jonathan Maberry Inspiring Teens Award in 2016 to honor Maberry for all he does to inspire writers. The award is given annually to a writing professional who is dedicated to inspiring San Diego teens to:

pursue their artistic endeavors with heart, enthusiasm and integrity;

 give back to their community; and

Advertisement

actively improve their art.

Sophie Camilleri, president of the CCA Creative Writing Club, notes, “We’re excited to present this award to Greg. He presents high-level workshops and is consistently chosen as one of the most inspirational speakers in our post-conference evaluations. He is also such a great sport, even continuing to give a workshop outside when a fire alarm went off.”

Greg van Eekhout

(Courtesy)

Maberry will present van Eekhout with the award at the 9th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference on Saturday, March 28. High school students from all over San Diego County and neighboring areas are welcome to this event, the only free writing conference for high school students in the U.S.

Advertisement

Besides presenting excellent and popular workshops each year at the CCA Conference, van Eekhout provides significant support to the conference outside of speaking, including introductions to other speakers and publicizing the event. He also gave a workshop at the JCCS mini-conference and Middle School Writing Workshops organized by a previous president of the club, and gives regular book talks at schools.

“I get so much creative energy and inspiration from these high school writers, and being given an award for it is an honor and a delight,” says van Eekhout.

Van Eekhout is the author of eight novels. His work has been nominated for the Nebula Award, the Andre Norton Award for Young Adult Science Fiction and Fantasy, the Cybils Award, and was listed on the New York Public Library’s Best Books of 2019.

The CCA Creative Writing Club works year-round to raise funds to keep the event free and appreciates the support of its sponsors: Fairmont Grand Del Mar, Hamilton Education, San Diego Writers and Editors Guild, UC San Diego Extension, Jimbo’s… Naturally!, San Diego Book Awards, and Doubletree by Hilton – San Diego-Del Mar.

Students should check out the conference website at ccawritersconference2019.weebly.com for more information and to register.

The CCA Creative Writing Club is still looking for individual and corporate sponsors. Individuals can “Sponsor a Student” for as little as $25, or become a Gold Sponsor for more. Sponsors can email ccawritersconference@gmail.com for more information on how to contribute.

The Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore will sell speakers’ books at a 20% discount for student attendees.

The 9th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at Canyon Crest Academy, (Proscenium and Media Center), 5951 Village Center Loop Road, Carmel Valley, 92130. The event is for high school students only, and is free.

