Event briefs: March 5

Cathedral Catholic Spring Dance Concert

The Cathedral Catholic High School Dance Team presents their Spring Dance Concert, “Dancing Around the World,” on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14, at 7 p.m. in the Guadalupe Center on campus (5555 Del Mar Heights Road, Carmel Valley, 92130). Tickets are $10 presale and $12 at the door. To purchase tickets online, visit cathedralcatholic.org/athletics/dance-concert

Art Museum’s North Coast Chapter March Program: ‘The Pottery Wars’

“The Pottery Wars” will be the topic of San Diego Museum of Art – North Coast Chapter’s program on Monday, March 16, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church parish hall at 15th Street and Maiden Lane in Del Mar. Docent Allie Arnell will speak on how, in 1598, the Japanese Army withdrew from Korea after a six-year war and took wealthy hostages for ransom, as well as Korean artisans, including potters. They were not allowed to return home but were used to revolutionize pottery production in Japan. Their ancestors live in Japan today, some still creating inspiring works in clay. Registration and refreshments will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cost is $10; free to SDMA-NCC members.

Del Mar Foundation to hold ‘First Week of Spring Meet & Greet’ for dogs and owners

The Del Mar Foundation invites dogs and their owners to its “First Week of Spring Meet & Greet” on Saturday, March 21, starting 3:30 p.m. at Del Mar Shores Park. The time is special as dogs can be off leash at their owner’s discretion. This event is free but online reservations are encouraged and may be made at delmarfoundation.org, subject to space availability. This event is sponsored by the Del Mar Foundation’s Special Events Committee.

Founded in 1982, the Del Mar Foundation is Del Mar’s community foundation and its oldest 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The Foundation sponsors a wide range of programs and events, makes community grants, and manages over $5 million in endowment funds to benefit Del Mar and the San Dieguito Lagoon. The Foundation’s mission: to promote civic pride and cohesiveness, acquire and preserve open space, improve beaches and parklands, raise and grant funds, and sponsor diverse cultural programs and community events in Del Mar.

Gun violence prevention meeting March 11

A program on how to prevent gun violence and help save lives will be presented on March 11 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Del Mar Hills Academy, 14085 Mango Drive, Del Mar. Admission is free. The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters North Coastal San Diego.

Speakers will discuss gun violence restraining orders and the Safe Gun Storage Ordinance. A limited number of free gun locks will be available.

For more information, email nccpas@yahoo.com

Entries wanted for ‘Exhibition of Fine Art’ at San Diego County Fair

The Exhibition of Fine Art at the San Diego County Fair welcomes entries for this year’s event which features the theme “Heroes Unite.”

Superheroes are the stars of the show June 5-July 5 at the 2020 San Diego County Fair. Opening weekend will include the 12th Annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Invitational with theme-inspired art. The Exhibition of Fine Art will feature events including a Plein Air Painting Contest, Miniature Masterpiece Contest, and a new Super Pet Portrait Contest. Artists may enter paintings, drawings, collage, mixed media, sculpture, ceramics, glass, assemblage and more with over 700 pieces of art on display. Enter your Superhero themed artwork in 2-D and 3-D divisions.

The online entry deadline is April 24 at 11:59 p.m. Approximately $19,000 cash and merchandise awards. Entry fee: $20 per entry.

Important dates and information regarding this exhibition may be found in the Online Prospectus. Carefully read this document before entering. Go to www.sdfair.com/exhibits/fine-art

For more information, email fineart@sdfair.com or call 858-792-4207.

North Coastal Sheriff’s Coffee with the Community

Members of the community are welcome to join the North Coastal Sheriff’s Coffee with the Community event to discuss public safety matters. The event will be held Thursday, March 12, from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at Philz Coffee, 1060 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas.

No speeches, no agenda, just casual conversation. Educational and crime prevention resources will be available. For more information, call: Jonathan Simon at (760) 966-3588.

Del Mar Garden Club to host Community Outreach Meeting

The Del Mar Garden Club is holding a Community Outreach Meeting Monday, March 16, from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at Del Mar Town Hall. The Del Mar Garden Club holds a Community Outreach program each year. It is free to all.

Mycological researcher Matthew Meyer of the La Jolla Institute for Immunology will speak about fungi and its early colonization of land.

Del Mar Town Hall is located at 1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014.

Bach to Rock Musical and Shamrock by the Sea at Del Mar Plaza

The following events will be held at the Del Mar Plaza this month:

Sunday, March 8, 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Bach to Rock Musical Performance

Enjoy a glorious Sunday afternoon on the Ocean View Deck at Del Mar Plaza and listen to a free live performance from Bach to Rock. The performance on March 8 will feature a Bach to Rock instructor.

Bach to Rock (B2R) is a music school for students of all ages. Bach to Rock’s unique method is based on the knowledge that students learn best when they join together to play the music they like the most. That’s why they use special arrangements of the music of our time and combine individual lessons with band instruction. Weekly “jam sessions” lead to Battles of the Bands and recording sessions in B2R Studios. B2R also holds regularly scheduled public concerts that encourage students to become seasoned performers. These creative group activities foster teamwork, build self-esteem and motivate students to perfect their musicianship through independent practice.

Tuesday, March 17, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Shamrock by the Sea at Del Mar Plaza

Join the fun on Tuesday, March 17 for a festive St. Patrick’s Day celebration from 5-7 p.m. Pacifica Del Mar will be offering a complimentary snack spread featuring a selection of Irish cheeses and small bites. There will also be a live performance from Drunken Lullabies, free whiskey tastings and cocktails available for purchase from Snake Oil Cocktail Co.

Easter Bash at Belmont Park

Belmont Park, San Diego’s iconic beachfront amusement park, presents the eight annual Easter Bash at Belmont Park on Easter Sunday, April 12th from 8am to 5pm. Throughout the day, guests of all ages can celebrate the spring holiday with festive experiences from park to boardwalk. The all-day event is free to the public. However, the highly popular egg hunts on the beach are ticketed and sell out every year. Beach Easter Egg Hunt tickets will go on sale online on March 6 at www.belmontpark.com/easter/.

2020 Arts Alive Banner Exhibit Unveiling

After taking a hiatus in 2019, the 101 Artists’ Colony is once again presenting the Encinitas Arts Alive Banner Exhibit. The banners will be revealed at an Unveiling Reception on Saturday March 14,from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Encinitas Senior/Community Center on Balour. They will then be displayed from lampposts along the Historic Coast Highway 101 from La Costa Avenue in Leucadia, continuing through Encinitas and ending at Cardiff’s Restaurant Row and Seaside Market’s parking lot.

One of the favorite art events in North County, this year marks the 20th year that the Artists’ Colony has invited area artists ranging from high school age to a 101 year-old to participate in the six-mile art show.

Silent bidding on the banners begins at the Unveiling Reception and may also be placed during the Exhibit on the Coast Highway by calling 760 473-5164 until June 12. The entire collection consisting of 62 original works of art will then be on final display and auctioned off at the Live Auction to be held at the Seaside Market Plaza in Cardiff on June 14, 2020.

Spring Home/Garden Show at Del Mar Fairgrounds

Now in its 35th year, the Spring Home/Garden Show returns to Del Mar Fairgrounds March 6-8 for a three-day extravaganza of inspiring real “Garden Masters” landscapes (created exclusively for the show), hands-on demonstrations, hundreds of home-improvement products and services exhibitors, educational seminars, plant sales, and face-to-face consultations with top experts—all with the convenience of one-stop shopping for everything pertaining to home and garden, inside and outside.

Show hours: Friday, March 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit www.springhomegardenshow.com.

Batiquitos Lagoon presentation: ‘Life and Death at the Lagoon’

Batiquitos Lagoon will be hosting a presentation on March 14 at 10 a.m. titled “Life and Death at the Lagoon.” Long-time docent Don Rideout will talk about how plants and animals survive here on this busy corner of Southern California. A trail walk is included. This event is free. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Rattlesnake Safety Class

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and Southwestern Field Herping Association are offering a free, fun and educational class for beginning and seasoned outdoorsmen and women (not suited for children). Snake researcher Steve Bledsoe will give an in-depth presentation on identifying dangerous snakes in San Diego County and what to do if they are encountered in the wild.

Participants will learn what to do if they see a snake and how they and their family, friends, and pets can stay safe in the outdoors. Space is limited and registration is required. Free. Register: sdrvcrattlesnakesafety2020.eventbrite.com

The class will be held Saturday, March 21, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Library, 1309 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014.

Questions: Ana Lutz-Johnson, ana@sdrvc.org or call 858-755-6956.

Role of inflammation in heart disease topic at Del Mar meeting

Inflammation, considered the number one risk factor for all diseases of aging, will be discussed by Mimi Guarneri, MD, at a Health and Wellness 2020 lecture sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections at 3:30 p.m. March 18.

The event will be held in Town Hall at the Del Mar Civic Center, 1050 Camino del Mar.

The contribution inflammation makes to heart disease, the number one medical challenge in the U.S., will be covered in the talk, titled “Putting Out the Fire: Quieting Inflammation.”

Reservations for this free program are required, and can be made by visiting dmcc.cc/inflammation. Residents enrolled in DMCC transportation services who need help in attending this program should notify the DMCC office.

Del Mar Community Connections is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving and supporting seniors. For more information about DMCC and its programs, visit www.dmcc.cc or call (858) 792-7565.

Free Workshop at CV Library: Healthy Habits for Cancer Prevention

Did you know that more than 1.7 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer this year? Despite those high numbers, studies have shown that at least one-third of all cancer cases are preventable. Attend this free health workshop Tuesday, April 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Carmel Valley Library to learn steps you can take to reduce your cancer risk.

The workshop is presented by Sharp HealthCare. To register, call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) or visit sharp.com/citywellness.

The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, Carmel Valley, 92130.

San Diego Symphony plays at Village Church

Sunday afternoon, March 22, marks the return of the San Diego Symphony to Rancho Santa Fe in the Village Church Sanctuary. This program features the classical favorite, The Four Seasons, by Antonio Vivaldi, first written and performed in 1725. Vivaldi, a Roman Catholic priest, reportedly wrote The Four Seasons to accompany four sonnets, each depicting the respective season. The program also features a similarly-themed work by Astor Piazzolla: The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, written more than two centuries later. The seasons, as envisioned by each composer, are juxtaposed throughout the program.

The concert takes place at The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe on Sunday, March 22 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $55, General admission only. For moreMore information about this concert, visit sandiegosymphony.org.

The Village Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

Solana Beach Sing-Along

The Solana Beach Sing-Along, led by Dr. Ed Siegel, will be held Thursday March 5 and 12 at Fletcher Cove Community Center. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The next Sing-Along will then be held Thursday, April 2.

Fletcher Cove Community Center is located at 133 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach.

FIRST Robotics Competition-Del Mar Regional at Fairgrounds

FIRST Robotics Competition-Del Mar Regional takes place March 7-8, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (Del Mar Arena).

This is a high school robotics competition where 60 teams have spent two months designing, building and programming 125 lb. robots to compete at this sport-like competition against each other.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.cafirst.org/frc/delmar/

Reptilian Nation Expo-San Diego

The Reptilian Nation Expo-San Diego will runa t the Del Mar Fairgrounds (Wyland Center) March 7 - 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thousands of reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and supplies for sale from breeders and vendors. Exotic wildlife, live venomous snakes, plus educational shows and presentations. Visit reptiliannationexpo.com.

North Coast Rep Theatre to present Richard Lederer’s ‘Presidents Tonight’

Who was our youngest American president? Who was our oldest? Who were our tallest, shortest, and fattest? Union-Tribune language columnist Richard Lederer will uncover a treasury of fascinating facts about our American presidents at “Presidents Tonight,” Which will be held Monday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach.

Lederer is the author of more than 50 books about language, history, and humor. including his best-selling Anguished English series and his current books, Amazing Words, Lederer on Language, and Monsters Unchained! Lederer’s column, “Lederer on Language,” appears weekly in the San Diego Union-Tribune, and he is a founding co-host of “A Way With Words” on KPBS Public Radio. He has been named International Punster of the Year and Toastmasters International’s Golden Gavil winner.

The North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Tickets are $25 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

RSF Purim events for adults and kids

Two special Purim events will be held March 9 and March 10 in Ranch Santa Fe. The events are sponsored by Chabad Jewish Center of RSF and The Fraida - Cameron RSF Hebrew School of the Arts. The first event, which will be held on Monday, March 9, is a 1920s-themed Purim Party, “Megilah & Martinis,” to be held from 7-9 p.m. The event includes a top shelf bar, live entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, and more. Guests are encourages to dress in 1920s-style attire.

RSVP for the event address and more information at JewishRSF.com, 858-756-7571.

The second event is Barnyard Purim for kids on Tuesday, March 10 from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Helen Woodward Animal Center. Participants will have the opportunity to meet an alpaca, miniature donkey, snakes and more. Mitzvah Project — bring a pet toy or food to donate to the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

RSVP required to attend. Space is limited. To RSVP for the event and for more information visit JewishRSF.com, 858-756-7571.

SDA Family Forum: What You Need to Know About Vaping

On Wednesday, March 18, San Dieguito Academy will hold a family forum on “Vaping, E-Cigarettes and the Adolescent Brain” from 6:30 – 8 p.m. in the Mosaic Café.

Get the latest information on vaping and a new generation of vape products - Puff Bars, flavored products, e-cigarettes, etc. Learn about the everchanging landscape on vaping from a public education specialist and about the effects on the adolescent brain from a UCSD researcher.

The event is free and open to the public. Middle school and high school students and parents are encouraged to attend. Hosted by San Dieguito Academy Foundation and San Dieguito Alliance for Drug Free Youth. San Dieguito Academy is located at 800 Santa Fe Drive in Encinitas.

Free concert at Cardiff Library

The Friends of the Cardiff Library will host a free concert on Wednesday, March 4: Drought Tolerant. Enjoy an evening of bluegrass from 7-8 p.m. This band has been featured at many bluegrass festivals throughout the years and is known for its outstanding musicianship and harmonies.

The concert will be held at the Cardiff Library Community Room, 2081 Newcastle Ave., Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Call the Friends of the Library Book Nook/Bookstore: 760-635-1000 for more information.

After School STEAM Enrichment Courses

San Diego Lab Rats offers enrichment courses designed for students in Grades K-8 who are eager to learn more about science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. Courses offered include Robotics, Tiny Engineers, Computer Code Masters, It’s My Business, Light & Signals, Musical Spanish, Biology is All Around Us, Builder Buddies, Family STEAM Day and Money Matters (for adults). These courses take place at varying times now through March 28 at STEAM Discovery Center at Encinitas Boys & Girls Club, 1221 Encinitas Blvd. $30 drop-in. Optional add-on: $10 for pick-up from select elementary schools. (760) 450-4717. sdlabrats.org or contact@sdlabrats.org

10th anniversary Storytelling Festival

The 10th anniversary of the Storytelling Festival will take place Saturday, March 21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas, 92024.

The event will feature performances, gourmet food trucks, exhibits, open mic, workshops, opportunity drawing, and more. Visit storytellersofsandiego.org.

Heritage Museum Annual Meeting to include keynote speaker

Russell Low is a California-born, 4th generation Chinese-American physician and author, who is the great grandson of a transcontinental railroad worker and a rescued child slave. As keynote speaker at San Dieguito Heritage Museum’s Annual Meeting, Low will talk about the trafficking of young Chinese women as part of an illegal slave trade in the 1800s. The public is welcome to attend Low’s talk. The cost is $10.

The talk will be held at 2 p.m. on March 7, at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, 92024.

Casa de Amistad benefit ‘Sowing Seeds of Success’

Casa de Amistad, a nonprofit organization that provides mentoring and tutoring for low-income, underserved students in coastal North County San Diego, will hold its annual fundraising event, “Sowing Seeds of Success,” on Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, located at 15150 San Dieguito Rd., Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

The event will include bottomless mimosas, three-course lunch, a silent auction, raffle, student speakers, entertainment, and more. Tickets are available to the public for $125 per individual ticket or $1,000 for a table of 10.

Casa de Amistad provides underserved children and teens from Solana Beach, Del Mar, Encinitas, Cardiff, Carlsbad, San Marcos, and Vista and their families with tutoring, educational support, and character development.

For more information about Casa or to purchase tickets for the event, visit www.casadeamistad.org or contact Nicole Mione-Green at director@casadeamistad.org.

28th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

Come tee off with Hollywood actors and professional athletes at the 28th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic March 8-9 benefiting Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, the golf tournament helps transform the lives of children suffering from physical deformities caused by birth defects, accidents, abuse or disease.

The festivities begin on Sunday, March 8 with a pre-tournament welcome dinner held at Morgan Run Club & Resort, 5690 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, 92091. The evening will include dinner, cocktails, entertainment, and a live and silent auction. The next day is when the action begins where groups will be paired with a celebrity to participate in contests.

To learn more about Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, the golf tournament and sponsorships, contact Tracy White at tracy@freshstart.org at 760-448-2019 and visit freshstart.org. To register, visit bit.ly/38bsnDn

Walk the Talk, Just in Time for Foster Youth’s 7th Annual Celebration

Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT) will hold its 7th Annual Walk the Talk on Saturday, March 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. The event will raise awareness and resources for transition age foster youth in San Diego County. The theme of this year’s fundraising celebration is “Vision 20/20.”

The festive yet relaxed evening will feature gourmet comfort food, engaging and inspirational entertainment related to JIT’s mission, and unique silent and live auctions. For more information, to purchase tickets or to sponsor or underwrite Walk the Talk, visit www.jitfosteryouth.org/walk-the-talk-2020

On Stage at NC Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “The Outsider,” running through March 22. Written by Paul Slade Smith, the non-partisan satire is “overflowing with clever plot twists and is the ideal antidote for anyone overwhelmed with today’s headlines.” 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets: From $46. (858) 481-1055.

Tony Award-winning musical ‘Sweet Charity’

Bob Fosse’s Tony Award-winning musical, “Sweet Charity,” explores the turbulent love life of Charity Hope Valentine, a hopelessly romantic but comically unfortunate dance hall hostess in New York City. With a tuneful score by Cy Coleman, sparkling lyrics by Dorothy Fields, and a hilarious book by Neil Simon, “Sweet Charity” captures all the energy, humor, and heartbreak of Life in the Big City for an unfortunate but irrepressible optimist. Musical numbers include: “Big Spender,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” “Rhythm of Life,” “I’m a Brass Band” and “Baby, Dream Your Dream.”

Production of “Sweet Charity” runs March 6-29, Friday & Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Sunday 2 p.m. at The Historic Brooks Theater, 217 N. Coast Hwy,Oceanside, 92054. Visit oceansidetheatre.org

Tour the Town, Architecturally

 San Diego Architectural Foundation’s “OH! San Diego,” March 6-8, will offer free tours of nearly 100 locations citywide for a rare, behind-the-scenes look at some of the area’s most iconic buildings and places. Tour them at architectural sites across San Diego, including 16 sites in La Jolla, such as the Grand Colonial Hotel, Salk Institute, La Jolla Historical Society, and more. Some require reservations. sdarchitecture.org/program/openhouse

Music and More

 Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents its Acoustic Evenings Series, hosted by San Diego Music Hall of Fame founder Jefferson Jay. The three-part series begins 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6 at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla with Shakedown String Band, Doah Lee, Robin Lee and Jack Davidson, featuring a blend of Americana, soul and bluegrass with vocal harmonies and percussion. Future concert dates are March 20 and April 3. Tickets: From $12. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

 La Jolla Music Society (LJMS) welcomes the community Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8 to its new home, The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. In partnership with the architectural event “OH! San Diego,” LJMS will open its doors for two days of performances by an array of world-class artists, activities, and offer tours. Free. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

 Athenaeum Jazz Series begins 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Scripps Research Auditorium, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive, La Jolla. Spotlighting local performances by leading artists and jazz, the series kicks off with “Melissa Aldana: Visions for Frida Kahlo.” featuring Aldana on tenor sax, Sam Harris on piano, Pablo Menares on bass, and Tommy Crane on drums. Future dates are March 22 and May 21. Tickets: From $35 ($99 for the series). (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/jazz-at-tsri

Youth Theater

San Diego Junior Theatre presents “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed,” through Sunday, March 8 at Casa Del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place in Balboa Park, San Diego. Based on the children’s book by Mo Willems, this family-friendly show exposes the truth about being yourself and wearing it well. Tickets: From $14. bit.ly/juniortheater

At the Ballet

 City Ballet presents “Balanchine and More,” March 6-8 at Spreckels Theatre, 121 Broadway, downtown San Diego. Dancers will perform choreography by George Balanchine, Peter Martins and Marius Petipa. Tickets: From $25. cityballet.org

 Also at Spreckels Theatre, Family Ballet with City Ballet continues with “Alice in Wonderland,” 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Featuring the City Ballet Orchestra and based on Lewis Carroll’s story, this show is an introduction to classical ballet for families. Tickets: $25, (858) 272-8663. cityballet.org

Surf’s Up!

The International Surfing Association (ISA) will host the 2020 AmpSurf ISA World Para Surfing Championship, March 11-15 at La Jolla Shores Beach in La Jolla. The fifth edition of the event (previously named the ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship) will gather the world’s best to compete and display their talents in a Paralympic-style, World Championship competition. (858) 551-8580. isasurf.org

Family Science Fun

The 12th-annual San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering kicks off with Expo Day at Petco Park, 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7. A full day of STEAM activities (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) will be provided by hundreds of businesses, schools, libraries and museums. The event, free and open to the public, is part of an entire festival week of events. Learn more at lovestemsd.org

Guitar Ensemble Performance

The Advanced Ensemble of the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra, a group of 18 local professional and amateur guitarists, will present a concert of complex orchestra works at 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 6, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Drive, Encinitas, 92024.

The Advanced Ensemble of the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra will feature music by Ennio Morricone, Gustav Holtz, Bach, Mozart and others, including the Boccherini guitar masterpiece “Introduction et Fandango”, as well as De Falla’s “La Vida Breve.” Orchestra players will also present solo works and small group pieces. This group is comprised of professional and advanced amateur classical guitarists from around San Diego.

For more information, including information about the upcoming spring guitar orchestra session, visit www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com

Documentary film March 6

Friday, March 6, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, 92007, Room 926, Student Center Conference Room. Free, parking is free.

Documentary Film: Seadrift. In 1979, the fatal shooting of a white crabber in a Texas fishing village ignites a maelstrom of hostilities against Vietnamese refugee communities along the Gulf Coast. The film reveals the unexpected consequences that continue to reverberate today. Dr. Thao Ha, MiraCosta sociology professor, was the associate producer of this documentary and will introduce the film. Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

North Coast Symphony presents ‘Made in America’ Concert

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra presents “Made in America” featuring America-themed compositions and composers on Saturday, March 7, 2:30 p.m. at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas. The performance will include the New World Symphony by Antonin Dvorak and feature pianist Byron Chow performing Piano Concerto No. 1 by Edward MacDowell. The orchestra will also present the premier of Implied Architecture, a piece by NCSO cellist Jordan Kuspa. Funded in part by the City of Encinitas Community Grant Program, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

