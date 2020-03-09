Coach C Walk Against Cancer at Torrey Pines on March 28

Torrey Pines High School will be hosting the sixth annual Coach C’s Walk Against Cancer on Saturday, March 28. The walk remembers those lost to cancer, supports the people fighting it and inspires the community to see the impact cancer has had.

The 5K walk around the Torrey Pines track and campus will begin at 9 a.m. and will benefit the American Cancer Society, Support Young Athletes and the Torrey Pines Education Foundation.

Support Young Athletes, a charity run by Westview High School students, provides financial assistance to young athletes who suffer a major illness or injury and need help to pay for costs related to their treatment, recovery or equipment needed to return to sports. The organization supported Torrey Pines junior Nick Herrmann, who was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2018. After missing a year of school, undergoing four surgeries and spending 70 days in the hospital, Nick is back at Torrey Pines this school year— and back on the basketball court for the Falcons.

The walk’s co-planners Associated Student Body members junior Jake Noble and senior Samaya Patel, hope the community will come out to participate in the walk as well as students and teachers from neighboring district schools.

The Coach C Walk is named in honor of Scott Chodorow, a beloved ASB advisor and cheer coach who passed away from lymphoma in 2014. The walk will also honor the life of Kit Moffett, a 19-year English teacher at Torrey Pines who passed away in 2018. A portion of the funds raised will go toward a memorial plaque for Moffett to be placed in front of her former classroom.

At the event, Torrey Pines alumni Brady Silverwood will be speaking at the opening ceremonies and Baked Bear will be there selling ice cream sandwiches, donating a portion of sales to the causes.

This year ASB students have partnered with the Torrey Pines High School Foundation to handle the online registration process. The cost of the walk is $10 for students and $20 for adults. Participants will get a t-shirt designed by junior Amelia Adam. To register, visit tphscancerwalk.org

