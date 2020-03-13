Beatles, bugs and musical fun for all ages at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will present the musical adventure “Beat Bugs JV” as its next student production. Beat Bugs JV, a new musical adaptation based on the Netflix animated series, inspired by music made famous by The Beatles, centers around five pals who explore the world and learn life lessons. Follow Walter, Buzz, Jay, Crick, and Kumi as they go on a mission to save “Strawberry Fields.” The show incorporates numerous songs from the iconic catalogue including “All You Need Is Love”, “Come Together”, “We Can Work It Out”, “Yellow Submarine”, “Lucy In the Sky with Diamonds”, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, “In My Life”, “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Magical Mystery Tour”.

Director, Benjamin Cole, is delighted to share this colorful story filled with energetic characters to a new live audience. The Beatles wowed the world in the 1960s and changed pop music forever. A new generation of children can be introduced to their music through relatable characters in the form of backyard bugs, and hear and see the world in new ways.

“It’s been so much fun to share the magical music of The Beatles with our students” Cole shares. “No matter how old you are, you can enjoy either past memories of the music, or open your ears and eyes the messages it offers. Life can be a struggle, or confusing, or there may be those who are out there taking advantage of others. This show proves that through community, collaboration and, most of all love, we can make the world a better place for all of us.” The show runs a comfortable one hour with no intermission, and hopes to warm hearts and inspire new passions for theatre, the music of The Beatles, and community involvement.

Featured in the cast are: Victoria Baltzer, Del Mar; Dominic Barrett, Encinitas; Samantha Gruen, Rancho Santa Fe; Ryann Holohan, Solana Beach; Delaney How, Solana Beach; Sophia Kahn, Rancho Santa Fe; Emma Kaiser, Rancho Santa Fe; Ella Lombardi, Del Mar; Maeve McEvoy, Solana Beach; Allison Moores, Rancho Santa Fe; Margot Ostadan, Rancho Santa Fe; Roya Ostadan, Rancho Santa Fe; Connor Overton, Carlsbad; Grace Pierce, Encinitas; Shea Salel, Solana Beach; Addison Stahl, Rancho Santa Fe; Eloise Swanson, Solana Beach; Ari Trette, Solana Beach).

Performances run March 26 – March 29 with show times Thursday: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are regularly $16 for adults and $12 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military.

For more information, visit www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

