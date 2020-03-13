Events canceled due to coronavirus

Because of fears of the coronavirus spreading, several events published in this week’s paper (March 12 issue) have been canceled. Readers should refer to organizers’ websites and social media posts to check on the status of their events.
Because of fears of the coronavirus spreading, several events published in this week’s paper (March 12 issue) have been canceled. Readers should refer to organizers’ websites and social media posts to check on the status of their events.
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday.