Del Mar Community Connections welcomes hygiene product donations to help seniors

March 28, 2020
Del Mar Community Connections is collecting hand sanitizer, hand soap, paper towels, toilet paper, disinfectant products, and tissues for distribution to local seniors.

Anyone who can spare these items should call or email the DMCC staff that you are coming, then drop off the items in a marked box at the Del Mar Community Building, 225 9th Street, Del Mar. Call 858-792-7565 or email dmcc@dmcc.cc. More information is available at DMCC’s COVID-19 web page at dmcc.cc/covid19

Del Mar Community Connections is a local non-profit dedicated to serving and supporting seniors.

