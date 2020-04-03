Del Mar Foundation to hold ‘2020 Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunt’ through Facebook

The Del Mar Foundation is calling on the residents of Del Mar to help create a magical Easter holiday atmosphere for the “2020 Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunt.” Details are on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/288751622109524

During this week, create Easter arts and crafts and hang them in windows, display them on front lawns, or create them with chalk on sidewalks and driveways. Let your imagination run wild. The Foundation has added fun templates on Facebook to help get the ideas flowing. Post fun designs that you love to Facebook as well.

Place decorations up for display between April 4 – 11. Once complete, the Del Mar Foundation asks you to post your designs on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/288751622109524 with the hashtag #DMF2020EasterEggHunt. The Del Mar Foundation will provide “Easter Egg” clues where you can locate more eggs around town to take pictures of and post. A fun, safe and wholesome activity right from your car. Happy hunting, and remember to stay safe and at least six feet away from anyone not in your household.

