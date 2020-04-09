Del Mar Village Association launches ‘Fuel the Frontline San Diego’

The Del Mar Village Association (DMVA) spearheaded and coordinated a grassroots effort called“Fuel the Frontline San Diego.” This program supports both local restaurants and local San Diego frontline medical providers (Scripps Green, Scripps Carmel Valley, Scripps Rancho Bernardo, Scripps Encinitas and UCSD Hillcrest). The goal of this initiative is to sustain local businesses while providing support for local frontline healthcare providers fighting COVID-19.

Jen Grove, DMVA’s executive director, along with Jen’s daughter Tyler Grove, DMVA’s social media manager, and Jen’s husband Doug Grove, a local physician at Scripps Carmel Valley, have been quarantined together and working to develop this program online with a dedicated webpage, instagram and Go Fund Me page. This initiative has been successful across the country with programs in New York City, Boston and Los Angeles. Donations to Fuel the Frontline San Diego are now at $16,731 with a generous matching grant of $25,000 from Dick and Carol Herzberg. 100% of the proceeds fund the meals purchased from local restaurants. Volunteers help deliver the meals and all donations are tax deductible to DMVA as a 501c3. Over 1,500 meals have been coordinated and scheduled to be delivered to the five hospitals from 11 local restaurants over the next three weeks.

DMVA hopes to continue the momentum of this support through the peak of this pandemic. For more information, visit fuelthefrontlinesandiego.com and www.gofundme.com/f/fuel-the-frontline-san-diego

