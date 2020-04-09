North Coast Rep Theatre presents ‘Theatre Conversations’

North Coast Repertory Theatre has created Theatre Conversations which was launched on March 26. These are conversations with NC Rep’s Artistic Director David Ellenstein and various artists (playwrights, actors and directors) who work in the theatre. Theatre Conversations launched with a 40-minute conversation with Richard Dreyfuss and his love for the theatre as well as his film career and his passion for civics in in the classroom.

Yvette Freeman ( Courtesy)

NC Rep’s next “Conversation” is with local actor/writer Omri Schein who talks about the process of writing a new musical. Following Schein, will be TV actor Yvette Freeman who discusses her TV career (ER, Orange is the New Black) vs. being on stage. Many more of these conversations have been scheduled while the crisis continues, including Lucie Arnaz and her career in the theatre; Judith Ivy, Tony Award-winning actress and director; Linda Purl, actress of many TV shows and more.

To see the “Conversations,” visit bit.ly/3anjurp

