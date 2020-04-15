Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
La Colonia de Eden Gardens, Inc., hosting food distribution for families

April 15, 2020
11:42 AM
A nonprofit community group in Solana Beach is hosting a free food distribution for the families it serves.

La Colonia de Eden Gardens, Inc., is set to distribute one box of food to families participating in one or more of its programs.

The giveaway is set for 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, at St. Leo Mission Church, 936 Genevieve Street, Solana Beach.

“Our families work in industries that have been shut down by COVID-19,” said Manny Aguilar, president of La Colonia de Eden Gardens. “Their need is urgent and can’t wait for workplaces to reopen or assistance to come from the government.”

Aguilar said 65 families have signed up to receive a box of food.

La Colonia de Eden Gardens, Inc., provides youth and family services in Solana Beach through its La Clase Magica, Teenolgy Rangers and Pláticas Para Mejorar programs.

