$1 million in grants aids San Diego children, seniors impacted by COVID-19

The San Diego Foundation recently announced $1 million in additional rapid response grants to local nonprofit organizations providing food security and financial assistance to seniors, children, restaurant workers and other vulnerable populations through the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

To date, the Fund has granted $2.7 million to San Diego organizations working on the frontline to support individuals, families and communities impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Thanks to the generosity of more than 1,946 individuals, companies, foundations and donors at The San Diego Foundation, the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund has raised $8.3 million and in one week earned a $500,000 match from the Halicioglu Family Foundation to support San Diegans in need.

Recent donations also include $200,000 from Genentech, $150,000 from Wells Fargo and $100,000 from the Colonel Frank C. Wood Memorial Fund at The San Diego Foundation.

The $1 million in additional grant funding includes $330,000 to San Diego Hunger Coalition, $300,000 of which will go immediately to support school districts through the Hunger Free Kids COVID Response Initiative, a partnership between the Coalition and other regional leaders and organizations dedicated to providing food assistance for San Diegans in times of need.

Together with partners in education, hunger relief, public health, government and philanthropy, the Hunger Free Kids COVID Response Initiative will leverage the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund grant with existing government-funded nutrition programs to meet the increased need for food assistance among San Diego children and to provide safe working environments for staff and volunteers.

“We have seen incredible courage and innovation on the part of school district nutrition service directors countywide, who have sprung into action to help students in need,” shared Anahid Brakke, executive director of San Diego Hunger Coalition. “We applaud The San Diego Foundation for directing funds to our region’s school districts. This grant funding will be matched ten-fold by jumpstarting the flow of federally-funded school meals back into our hunger relief system.”

The grant to the San Diego Hunger Coalition is made possible thanks to the Bosch Milk Fund at The San Diego Foundation, a donor-advised fund created by the late philanthropist Anita Bosch to provide meal assistance to San Diego school children who might be otherwise undernourished.

“Lost access to school meals due to COVID-19 has placed thousands of San Diego school children at risk of going hungry,” shared Mark Stuart, president and CEO of The San Diego Foundation. “The Hunger Free Kids COVID Response Initiative and its leaders are working diligently with San Diego County school districts to deliver vital nutrition to our some of our youngest and most vulnerable residents.”

Businesses, individuals and organizations can donate and find additional information about the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund at SDFoundation.org/COVID19 where nonprofit organizations can also find information about how to request grant funding or an interest-free loan.

To view a complete list of rapid response grants to date, visit SDFoundation.org/COVID19.

