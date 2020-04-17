Local bakers, cake decorators and public invited to participate in virtual San Diego Cake Show

Bringing the community together through pro and amateur cake competitions, the 37th Annual San Diego Cake Show has returned virtually April 6-30, while raising funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego.

Hosted by the San Diego Cake Club, the event’s theme, Around the World in 80 Cakes, will encourage participants to celebrate travel, adventure and wanderlust, while they do their part to keep the community safe by staying at home. Attendees of all skill levels can participate in one of the three competitions – junior, adult and professional. The junior competition cost is $10 and intended for children 14 years and younger; the adult competition cost is $20 and intended for adults with beginner skills; the professional competition cost is $20 and intended for those with intermediate and beyond skills. Junior and adult competitions have three categories which include cake, cookies and cupcakes. Professional competition categories are cake, cookies and non-cake, which includes sugar flowers, chocolate/sugar show pieces, modeling, etc.

Contestants can enter any cake, cookie, cupcake or other confection that they have personally created. Entries do not have to be specifically created for the competition and does not have to be aligned with the San Diego Cake Show theme.

Judges from around the world will choose the winners for each division and category, and the general public from San Diego and beyond are encouraged to vote on each creation, for as little as $2 a vote. There will be one winner in each category, plus a People’s Choice winner and a Best Effort winner for the kids and adult divisions.

“Knowing that baking reduces stress and families are in need of fun activities while they stay at home, it was an easy decision to change the San Diego Cake Show to a virtual platform,” said Monika Stout, co-chair of the 2020 San Diego Cake Show. “The show not only allows us to celebrate sugar art from a variety of skill levels, but also donate a percentage of the event’s proceeds to Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego, an organization close to our members’ hearts.”

Prizes will be awarded for each category. First place winners in the professional competition will be awarded a 3-day flower class with Nicholas Lodge valued at $650, in addition to a prize package. The People’s Choice winner will receive a Remarkable Creators Phone & Tablet Stand with Ring Light Bundle, Model RCBTABLED, valued at $140, in addition to a prize package. For more details, visit p2p.onecause.com/sdcakeshow

“We are truly grateful to the members of the San Diego Cake Club who have donated their time and talent to reimagine this annual event to support our Ronald McDonald House,” said Chuck Day, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. “Proceeds from the cake show help us provide lodging and meals to families so they can stay close to their hospitalized child and participate in crucial care decisions.”

Event participants will help support families in need at San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House, which provide services for families with a critically ill or injured child staying in a local hospital. Community support from organizations like the San Diego Cake Club is critical to ensure families with a hospitalized child can access the charity’s “home away from home.”

Registration and cake decorating runs between April 6-20; People’s choice voting runs from April 13-30; Winners are announced on May 1. For more details, visit sandiegocakeshow.com

