Theatre School @ North Coast Rep to feature George Orwell’s Animal Farm with online performances

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents George Orwell’s satirical fable Animal Farm as its next student production with online performances.

George Orwell’s Animal Farm is a work that, through the extensive use of allegory, recounts the tale of a group of farm animals who overthrow their farmer to build a new regime of justice and equality, run by and for the animals themselves. One of the most telling satiric fables ever penned – a razor-edged fairy tale that records the evolution from revolution against tyranny to totalitarianism just as terrible.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep prioritizes the health and safety of its students and their families, and feels passionately about offering our students a safe outlet to connect with one another and explore their theatrical pursuits when everyone’s stress levels are exceptionally high. Director, Benjamin Cole, is excited to discover unique “staging” and other technical effects not normally available to live performance.

“Of course our preference is always for in-person instruction, however, it is absolutely necessary that we remain available to our students and continue to offer them opportunities to express themselves creatively in the face of tremendous challenges to our entire global community,” Cole shares. “We had already planned this production for our student season, but now, its themes of community and toiling together with unwavering hope against frightening uncertainty seem more important than ever. I think George Orwell would approve us pioneering this new ‘stage’ combining technology and live performance in a way that brings us closer together when so much is keeping us apart.”

The show runs a comfortable 90 minutes with no intermission, and hopes to inspire excitement and new passions for theatre, togetherness, and community involvement.

Featured in the cast are (Dominic Barrett, Encinitas; Kaden Courey, Carlsbad; Sephra French, Encinitas; Ella Harkins, San Elijo; Samuel Hendricks, San Diego; Kaelen Lambert, Encinitas; Mallory Oien, Cardiff; Connor Overton, Carlsbad; Grace Pierce, Encinitas; Kaylin Poblete, San Diego; Aydin Sencan, San Diego; Brody Testa, Carmel Valley; Anna Tullie, Del Mar; and Logan Yockey, San Diego).

Online performances are May 14-17 with show times Thursday and Friday at 10 a.m.; Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 6 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are free and donations are accepted in support of the Theatre School program. Upon reserving free tickets, patrons will receive a link that will allow them to join a broadcast of the online performances. Call the box office for more information: 858-481-1055 or email Theatre School Director Ben Cole at Ben@NorthCoastRep.org. Visit www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

