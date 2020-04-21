Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
La Colonia de Eden Gardens, Inc., hosts food distribution for families

thumbnail_IMG_3110.jpg
Courtesy of La Colonia de Eden Gardens, Inc.
(Courtesy of La Colonia de Eden Gardens, Inc.
)
April 21, 2020
12:42 PM
Nearly 65 families collected a free box of food April 15 during a distribution hosted by La Colonia de Eden Gardens, Inc. During the giveaway at St. Leo Mission Church in Solana Beach, volunteers from the nonprofit community group and The Sand Dollar Foundation filled boxes with fresh produce, beans, rice, eggs and tortillas and loaded them into vehicles. The gift included kind words from organizers.

“Our families work in industries that have been shut down by COVID-19,” said Manny Aguilar, president of La Colonia de Eden Gardens. “Their needs are urgent and can’t wait for workplaces to reopen or assistance to come from the government.”

Learn more at www.lceg.org

EventsPhilanthropyLifestyle
