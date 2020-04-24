Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Susan G. Komen San Diego’s virtual ‘More Than Pink Annual Dinner’ set for May 29

Annual event raises essential funding for local breast health services and global breast cancer research

April 24, 2020
1:46 PM
Susan G. Komen San Diego’s annual “More Than Pink Annual Dinner” goes virtual on Friday, May 29, from 7-8 p.m. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to protect the breast cancer community, the virtual event will bring the fundraiser online and into people’s homes this year. Proceeds will benefit immunocompromised and low-income breast cancer patients with food assistance, transportation, childcare, rent, utilities and treatment assistance.

Be the first to experience a virtual reception from the comforts of your home with a dazzling online auction, captivating entertainment, inspiring program, giveaways, and more surprises to be announced. Following your RSVP, a link to the live-stream will be emailed to you before the event.

Attire: Dressy casual with a Pop of Pink from your sofa. To register and for more information, visit www.komensandiego.org/dinner.

Proceeds will benefit local breast cancer patients and their families. The event will also honor individuals and organizations who have made a significant contribution in the fight against breast cancer over the past 25 years.

Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Leia Brune at events@sdkomen.org or 858-573-2760?x 105.

