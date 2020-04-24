Temecula Olive Oil Company and The Village on Cedros to distribute free cloth face coverings to the public

The Temecula Olive Oil Company and The Village on Cedros, owned by Solana Beach businessman Daniel Powell, will be distributing 500 free cloth face coverings provided by the Del Sol Lions Club on Monday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to community members who drive by. This distribution will take place at the Temecula Olive Oil Company’s Solana Beach location, which will be reopening for take-out service beginning on Saturday, April 25. (Location address: 342 S Cedros Ave, Solana Beach.)

The masks will be available for community members who drive by on a first come, first serve basis until all 500 have been distributed. A total of 125 packages of four will be distributed, with each package containing two large and two small masks. There will be multiple colors available, including white, yellow, blue and orange. People will not need to leave their cars to receive the masks, and staff will be exercising safe social distancing. No purchase is necessary to receive a mask.

For more information on Temecula Olive Oil Company, visit temeculaoliveoil.com

