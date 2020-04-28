One Medical offers free COVID-19 testing for all essential workers

One Medical , a membership-based primary care practice, is waiving its membership fee for all essential workers, allowing them to be tested for COVID-19 at the practice’s open-air testing site in UTC.

The service is being offered for free to all frontline essential workers, including those in the food and beverage, hospitality, and grocery fields, to ensure that anyone that would like to be tested is able to.

Any essential worker who is concerned they may be at risk for having COVID-19 simply needs to contact One Medical at essentialworkers@onemedical.com and the One Medical team will help them get set up with a complimentary 30-day membership . One Medical will then walk them through a virtual screening via the practice’s app, before setting up a testing appointment at One Medical’s testing center in UTC.

From there, patients will attend their drive-thru appointment, and have test results back in approximately two to three days.

One Medical has three San Diego locations: downtown, La Jolla UTC and Carlsbad. To learn more, visit onemedical.com

