High school senior raising money for police supplies

siren.jfif
(File photo)
April 29, 2020
5:06 AM
Local high school senior Matthew Nguyen created a GoFundMe to provide latex gloves, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and other supplies for police officers at the Northwestern Division.

“I’ve always had a keen interest in law enforcement, which helped me think of the San Diego Police Department as the right group to support,” Matthew said.

Entering this week, the online fundraiser was about a quarter of the way to its $200 goal.

Nguyen said he got the idea on Instagram, when he saw a student-run account that was promoting an effort to provide food for health care workers.

“In doing this, I also hope to raise awareness about what the police officers of the SDPD are doing besides giving out speeding citations and arresting criminals,” Nguyen said.

For more information, visit gofundme.com/f/sdpd-nwd-food-support.

