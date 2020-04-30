Solana Beach Presbyterian Church to hold ‘National Day of Prayer’ online service

By law, since 1952 this nation has had a National Day of Prayer, when people “turn to God in prayer and meditation.” It is traditionally the first Thursday in May, and Solana Beach Presbyterian Church honors this tradition, although this year it will look a bit different. On Thursday, May 7, event participants will meet together virtually to be led in prayer for the nation by the church’s three pastors.

All are invited to attend at 5:30 p.m. online at solanabeach.church to be led in prayer by pastors Mike McClenahan, Paula Taylor and Juan Daniel Espitia. You will be able to interact through the chat room, and if you miss the 5:30 p.m. service the service will be posted on the church’s website. In addition, a Spanish service will be available online all day on May 7.

TextEditor