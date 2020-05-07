Bluff stabilization begins in Del Mar

Starting the week of May 4, SANDAG (San Diego Association of Governments) began the fourth phase of stabilization efforts along the 1.7 miles of coastal bluffs within the City of Del Mar, specifically between 15th Street and Carmel Valley Road, according to a news release.

Since 2003, SANDAG and North County Transit District (NCTD) have completed three stabilization projects along coastal bluffs between Coast Boulevard and Torrey Pines State Beach. These stabilization projects saw the installation of more than 200 support columns into the bluffs and critical investments into drainage infrastructure to help reinforce and protect the Del Mar bluffs, the news release stated.

The stabilization work will install additional support columns to stabilize localized areas and sea walls, construct a drainage channel on top of the bluffs, repair concrete channels and storm drain outfalls, and stabilize existing headwalls.

On Monday, May 11, SANDAG crews will begin preparation work to replace drainage infrastructure on the upper bluffs between 6th Street and 8th Street in the City of Del Mar. Crews will access the bluffs from 7th Street and 8th Street. Preparation work includes clearing vegetation, removing existing drainage infrastructure, and grading and compacting the soil. This work is necessary for the replacement of the drainage channel along the bluffs and is anticipated to be complete later this month. Replacement of the drainage channel is expected to be complete this summer.

Overall construction is anticipated to be complete in late 2020. -- News release