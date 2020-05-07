FACE Foundation’s Mother’s Day Auction raises funds for pets in need

On Thursday, May 7 at noon through Monday, May 11 at 7 p.m., the San Diego-based nonprofit FACE Foundation will be holding a special online Mother’s Day auction to benefit local pets in need of emergency veterinary care. With 100% of the auction proceeds going back to the animals, this is an opportunity to buy gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduations, birthdays, and more.

The auction offers nearly 100 items, from designer handbags to fine jewelry, men’s items, sunglasses, and accessories. Items range from $25-$3,500 and are priced below retail value. E-cards are also available -- purchasers can dedicate a donation in honor of the gift recipient, who will receive an adorable card via email.

FACE Foundation has seen an enormous increase of pet owners affected by the health crisis reaching out for help with their pet’s life-saving veterinary care. Pets and pet parents are in need now more than ever. As a way to raise greatly needed funds and to also say “thank you” to supporters, FACE’s Mother’s Day sale will be a great way to shop while making a positive impact for those affected by the current health crisis.

Anyone who is registered for the originally planned Bags & Baubles event will have access to this special online sale. Tickets are $35 and are available at events.readysetauction.com/facefoundation2/mothersday

This sale will support FACE’s life-saving programs and local animals who face “economic euthanasia.” Purchases will go directly to saving the lives of pets and their families.