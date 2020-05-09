Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
La Colonia de Eden Gardens, Inc., hosts second food distribution in Solana Beach

DSCF1172.jpg


Volunteers distributing food on Saturday, May 2.

(Courtesy)
May 9, 2020
1:47 PM
Nearly 70 low-income families suffering from the economic impacts of COVID-19 received a large box of food during an April 29 distribution hosted by La Colonia de Eden Gardens, Inc. Volunteers loaded fresh produce, beans, rice, tortillas and eggs directly into vehicles in the parking lot of St. Leo Mission Church.

An earlier distribution, on April 15, served 65 families. The events were made possible in part by support from the Sand Dollar Foundation and Solana Beach Little League. La Colonia de Eden Gardens, Inc., provides youth and family services in Solana Beach through its La Clase Magica, Teenolgy Rangers and Pláticas Para Mejorar programs.

EventsPhilanthropy
