San Diego Botanic Garden re-opens to general public June 3

The San Diego Botanic Garden recently announced that it will begin opening its doors to the general public on Wednesday, June 3.

“San Diego Botanic Garden is thrilled to reopen our gates to all visitors,” said SDBG President and CEO Ari Novy. “The garden is a place of great serenity and healing that is guaranteed to lower your blood pressure and bring a smile to your face.”

The garden is committed to ensuring all visitors can enjoy the 37 acres of trails, themed gardens, restful vistas, flowering trees, majestic palms and the nation’s largest bamboo collection by adhering to operational guidelines outlined by local, state and government officials.

Prior to visiting, the general public and San Diego Botanic Garden members are required to make online reservations via a new online ticketing system at SDBGarden.org. When making reservations, visitors select an arrival time that is available in half-hour increments. Once at the garden visitors are welcome to stay as long as they would like while maintaining proper social distancing and wearing face coverings when within six feet of other guests.

To help maintain appropriate social distancing, paths and trails have been made one-way, with marked entrances and exits. Restrooms will be sanitized every two hours.

Hamilton Children’s Garden and Seeds of Wonder remain closed until local, state and federal authorities deem it safe for children’s areas to reopen. The gift shop, Feel Good Coffee Cart, Larabee House and Ecke Building are also closed.

The garden’s main entrance has also been temporarily moved to the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory at the corner of Ecke Ranch Road and Quail Gardens Drive (300 Quail Gardens Drive). Parking is available at the Conservatory and additional parking is available at San Dieguito Heritage Ranch across the street from the Conservatory.

San Diego Botanic Garden will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations will be required for entry—no walk-ups allowed. For more information and to make reservations, visit SDBGarden.org.

