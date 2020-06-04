Local comics to perform in University Club Zoom Comedy Show

Carmel Valley resident Kathy Krevat and Rancho Santa Fe resident Carol Johnson are performing in a Zoom stand-up comedy show sponsored by the University Club on Friday, June 5. Six other comics are also performing.

Kathy Krevat (Courtesy)

Both discovered their love of stand-up later in life. Krevat is the bestselling author of the Chocolate Covered Mystery series and the Gourmet Cat Mystery series. Her short story, One Flu Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, was published in March in the Crossing Borders anthology. She has performed in showcases at the Comedy Palace.

“With comedy clubs closed due to the pandemic, these Zoom shows let people laugh in the comfort of their own homes, with no cover charge and no two-drink minimum,” Krevat says. “And it gives comics a chance to continue honing our skills.”

Carol Johnson (Courtesy)

A native San Diegan, Carol Johnson is a divorced baby boomer, almost empty nester, “just trying to get a date and at this age it isn’t easy!” With just a comedy year under her belt, she has performed at Flappers, Comedy Heights, WWC Comedy, The University Club Zoom shows and too many open mics to mention.

“I love doing Zoom comedy shows, the commute is great, you can reach a broader audience and I’ve connected with comedians around the world!” says Johnson.

Anyone can register for the show at: bit.ly/2zQCXDN or email kathykrevatauthor@gmail.com for more information.

