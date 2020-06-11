River Valley Conservancy to hold Zoom webinar: ‘The World of Sharks’

On Zoom, join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and special guest educator Ashley from the Living Coast Discovery Center for another exciting adventure as they dive deep into the world of sharks. The event will be held Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Discover how sharks’ scales, bones, teeth, senses, and more make them top predators of oceans around the world. Learn about these wonderful, often misunderstood animals, and even get a chance to meet a local shark pup.

This free, family-friendly program is made possible by generous funds granted by the City of Solana Beach. A Zoom account (free) is required in order to sign onto the Webinar. Registration is required at bit.ly/2Utc3c8

Limited to 100 participants.

Questions? Email Ana Lutz-Johnson, ana@sdrvc.org.