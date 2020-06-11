‘Scouts to the Rescue’

About two dozen scouts from Solana Beach Troop 782 have been working on their Citizenship in the Community merit badge. As part of their service to others they spent over 90 hours making 32 no-sew fleece blankets and donated 100 mylar emergency blankets to San Diego Rescue Mission for the homeless. For those who would like to help San Diego Rescue Mission too, go to www.sdrescue.org/donate/ or call 619-687-3720.

The scouts delivered the blankets via “Scout Caravan” on Sunday, June 7, exemplifying the scouting principles of being helpful and kind. San Diego Rescue Mission expressed great appreciation for their efforts and generosity.

Solana Beach Scout Troop 782 meets weekly on Monday evenings and welcomes interested and eligible members to explore their exciting and inclusive program. Check out the website at Troop782.com for additional information.