Teens Helping Seniors offers free and contactless delivery for seniors

Teens Helping Seniors local Carmel Valley chapter is offering free and contactless grocery delivery for local seniors to help in the fight against COVID-19. If you are a senior or know of a senior who may need help running errands, simply follow these simple steps for assistance:

Step 1: Contact Teens Helping Seniors

Send an email to: teenshelpingseniorssd@gmail.com

Step 2: Volunteer Match

Let Teens Helping Seniors know your address and availability so they can match you to a volunteer.

Step 3: Place Your Order

Make a list of item specifics and other requests for the volunteer to follow.

Step 4: Payment

You will be contacted 15 minutes before the delivery. Leave payment at the front door. Teens Helping Seniors also accepts venmo payments.

Step 5: Delivery

Groceries will be delivered safely to your front door with precautionary sanitation measures.

Payment is for the cost of groceries only. Shopping and delivery services are free. Teens Helping Seniors is also recruiting teens, college students and adults as volunteers to help local seniors. For more information, email teenshelpingseniorssd@gmail.com or visit teenshelpingseniors.org