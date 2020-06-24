16th annual San Diego BRO-AM Events live stream concert runs June 27

Grammy-winning rock band Switchfoot will host its 16th annual San Diego BRO-AM Events (www.broam.org) as a live stream concert on Saturday, June 27 at 5 p.m.

The event lineup includes:

 Switchfoot performing live together in their hometown of San Diego.

 Other artists performing from their home towns: NEEDTOBREATHE, Judah and the Lion, Colony House, and The New Respects

 Live commentary from Drew Shirley (guitarist from Switchfoot), Chris Cote (World Surf League) and Rob Machado (professional surfer)

To date BRO-AM events have raised over $2 million for San Diego youth programs. To keep the annual BRO-AM Community Giving Movement going, 2020 event proceeds are supporting national and San Diego youth initiatives with Feeding America, A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Monarch Schools, and Save the Music. Live Stream tickets are for sale on Switchfoot.com for $10.99. The band is fundraising before and during the show.