CCA Foundation wraps up the year with a successful Virtual Gala

Many of the enrichment programs that make Canyon Crest Academy the “#1 Best Public High School in San Diego County” (2020 Niche School rankings) will be “Stayin’ Alive” thanks to an outstanding virtual fundraiser held this month via YouTube and Facebook Live. The one-hour program raised over $82,000 thanks to incredible sponsors, parents and community members. Every student at CCA benefits in some way from these heartfelt donations.

Like so many other nonprofits, the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation had to postpone its main fundraising event of the year due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Canyon Crest Academy, a public school, receives a majority of its funds for academics, the arts, athletics, and STEM programs through generous donations to the CCA Foundation at the gala each year.

But, instead of canceling, CCA re-imagined the event and created its first annual Virtual Gala, complete with an auction and live entertainment by two-time Grammy winner, Laurence Juber, who played with three of the Beatles - Paul, George, and Ringo.

There was a pre-recorded pre-show that featured student and teacher testimonials, original student artwork inspired by life during the COVID-19 crisis (galleryc19.weebly.com), and much more.

Gala highlights included alumnus David Ahmadian’s song dedication to Black Lives Matter accompanied by Juber with additional solo performances by Juber throughout the event. A documentary film, #MyCCAStory, by CCA alumnus Jason Segal, was premiered at the gala and featured many CCA alumni. The gala team, headed by Joanne Couvrette, CCA Foundation executive director, Nancy Coker, gala chair, and Miriam Bogan, marketing/public relations, was backed by an army of parents, teachers, staff, and extended CCA community who all contributed their creative talents, time, and energy to make this a memorable experience.

Watch the CCA Virtual Gala here: youtu.be/lFou_LKXIvs?t=2062.

For more information or to donate online, go to www.canyoncrestfoundation.org. — News release