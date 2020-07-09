Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

Jacopo Annese will speak online in the La Jolla Community Center’s Distinguished Speaker Series on Tuesday, July 14. (Courtesy)

• The La Jolla Community Center’s Distinguished Speaker Series continues online at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, with a session featuring Jacopo Annese, founder and executive director of The Brain Observatory, presenting “The New Science of the Brain: Neurodiversity and Cognitive Fitness.” Annese will address brain variability and personal factors that can affect brain health and aging. Free. Registration is required via email at deborah@ljcommunitycenter.org.

• Warwick’s bookstore will present bestselling author Neal Griffin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. Griffin will discuss his new book, “The Burden of Truth.” The free virtual event will be at warwicks.com/event/griffin-2020.

• Local licensed counselor, life coach and author Sheila Henry will hold a webinar at noon Monday, July 13. The topic is “Resilience During the Pandemic.” Free. sheilahenry.com

• You can attend the American Society of Interior Designers’ Kitchens, Baths and More Tour from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11. The virtual Zoom tour will showcase eight San Diego homes and feature live chats with the designers. $20. Register at bit.ly/kitchenbathtour.



Cooking & creating

• Warwick’s and the Mission Viejo Library present a live virtual baking demonstration at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, featuring baking blogger Rachel Conners and her new cookbook, “Bakerita: 100+ No-Fuss Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free and Refined Sugar-Free Recipes for the Modern Baker.” Free. warwicks.com/event/conners-2020

• Mixed-media artist LorriMarie Jenkins has video tutorials using easy-to-source materials. bit.ly/jenkinscollage



Art & culture

• The San Diego Symphony has posted a virtual performance of Mendelssohn’s music from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Meant as a thank you to all front-line and essential workers in San Diego and beyond, the performance is directed by Rafael Payare and includes photos from local organizations. bit.ly/symphonythanks

• You can view readings of the San Diego Public Library’s 2020 Short Story Contest winners or read the stories yourselves. The top three winners plus honorable mentions are available at bit.ly/sdplshortstorycontest.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library will open its 29th annual juried exhibition online Saturday, July 18. Selected artists will have their work exhibited through Aug. 29. ljathenaeum.org/juried-exhibition

• North Coast Repertory Theatre will present Theatre Conversations via its YouTube channel, with one or two conversations posted weekly and previous posts available for viewing. Featured on Friday, July 10, is theater designer Anita Stewart; on Monday, July 13, playwright Lee Blessing. bit.ly/3anjurp

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents the exhibition “Paintings are People Too,” opening from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 11. Featuring new and recent paintings by La Jolla artist Monique van Genderen, the exhibit runs through Aug. 15. rbstevensongallery.com



Virtual galas & events

• Opening day of horse racing at Del Mar is Friday, July 10, starting at 2 p.m. Without fans in the stands, the hats contest continues in a virtual format this year. Post your hat photos to Instagram or Twitter with #delmarhatscontest and tag @delmarracing for the chance to win one of several prizes. bit.ly/delmarraces2020

• Meals on Wheels San Diego County will hold its annual March for Meals “Commit to Getting Fit” challenge virtually from Sunday, July 12, to Sunday, Aug. 23. Benefiting San Diego’s homebound and isolated senior population, the free event encourages fundraising and donations. You can walk your neighborhood and share your progress online and mark the end of the event with a Facebook Live video featuring speeches, awards and prizes. meals-on-wheels.org/MarchForMeals5k



Virtual summer camps

Businesses in the Liberty Station Arts District offer many virtual summer camps. (Courtesy)

• Businesses in the Liberty Station Arts District are offering various art-related summer camps, from animation to theater to dance to visual arts. View dates, age groups and prices at bit.ly/libertystationvirtualcamp.

What have you found for entertainment from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆