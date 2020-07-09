Zoom video conference for youth to feature experts on environmental sustainability and youth entrepreneurship

Canyon Crest Academy’s Project Aquascope team is holding an “Environmental Sustainability x Youth Entrepreneurship” summer kickoff Zoom video conference July 11-12 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each day.

(Courtesy)

Presented by Canyon Crest Academy Envision Conservatory students, the international program will network with experts worldwide who will speak about STEM and the connection between environmental sustainability and youth entrepreneurship.

The event is for youth aged 12-18. To learn more about the event speakers and to register for free go to bit.ly/aquascope

For more information on Project Aquascope go to projectaquascope.org