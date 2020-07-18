Tickets to Fashion Week San Diego’s virtual 2020 Runway Show now on sale

Tickets to Fashion Week San Diego’s 2020 Runway Show are now on sale. This year’s Virtual Pass provides guests the opportunity to experience the signature event in the comfort of their homes. The highly-anticipated event will kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Luce Loft. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on FWSD’s website at ticketsauce.com/e/fashion-week-san-diego-2020/tickets

Virtual passes to FWSD’s 2020 Fall Runway Show will include footage of all nine designer runway shows, along with exclusive behind-the-scenes shots and new production perspectives guests otherwise wouldn’t get to experience in a traditional show. At the lowest ticket price in FWSD history, purchases of the Virtual Pass will serve as an investment in the local community, ultimately supporting FWSD’s mission to serve as a launch pad for emerging designers.

For more information, visit fashionweeksd.com