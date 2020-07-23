Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.

Del Mar racing resumes July 24

Following the loss of the three racing cards planned for last weekend, Del Mar shifted gears and rescheduled one of those lost days for Monday, July 27, effectively giving the shore oval a four-day race weekend between July 24 and 27.

“We’re looking forward to resuming racing on Friday, July 24,” said Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Executive Vice President for racing Tom Robbins. “Adding a race card on Monday, July 27 provides our horsemen and women with additional opportunities to run their horses.”

Robbins said Del Mar is looking at making up races from the two other lost days during the balance of the season, which goes to Labor Day Monday, Sept. 7. The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club canceled its racing program last weekend after 15 jockeys and seven other workers tested positive for COVID-19.

For more information and updates, visit www.dmtc.com.

Comic-Con@Home runs through July 26

On July 22, Comic-Con kicked off its 51st year — re-branded as Comic-Con@Home — online for free.

A catch-all place to see everything happening from July 22 to July 26 will be Comic-Con’s website at www.comic-con.org/cci/2020/athome.

Carmel Valley Democratic Club to host civil rights activist at July 28 Zoom meeting

The Carmel Valley Democratic Club will hold its July virtual monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 28, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Carmel Valley resident, attorney, and civil rights activist Andrea St Julian. Some of the highlights of her resume include:

Principle author of the proposed charter amendment to create a Commission on Police Practices that will be on the November ballot. Correspondingly, she is the co-chair of SanDiegansforJustice.com, the PAC that supports the charter amendment.

 President of the Earl B. Gilliam Bar Association (EBGBA.org). This bar association serves the interests of African-American attorneys in San Diego County.

 Co-founder and board president of Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance (MoGo). (See MoralGovernance.org.) MoGo is a nonprofit dedicated to holding government accountable on such issues as racial injustice.

 Board member of the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties.

Lauren McDonald, president of the Carmel Valley Democrat Club, says, “With the whole country’s focus on racial justice and police brutality, we wanted the Carmel Valley Democratic Club to be a part of that discussion. We are proud that this is our second meeting in a row focused on these issues. We also are very appreciative that we have local expert Andrea St. Julian available to help us understand better what actions we need to take to be the San Diego we all want us to be.”

Anyone interested in joining the July 28 Zoom meeting, should register at: tinyurl.com/y22wfexf or email cvdemclub@gmail.com.



Lectures & learning

La Jolla Community Center presents Andrew Mellen’s five-week online course “Unstuff Your Life” beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28. Author and professional organizer Mellen will discuss a simple and effective way to stay organized; his goal is for participants to get rid of their stuff permanently, so they have time to do the things they love. $129 LJCC members, $149 non-members. Information and registration at ljcommunitycenter.org.

Warwick’s hosts University of San Diego Kroc School of Peace Studies professor Austin Choi-Fitzpatrick 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. Fitzpatrick will discuss his new book “The Good Drone: How Social Movements Democratize Surveillance.” Free online event; information at warwicks.com/event/choi-fitzpatrick-2020.

The La Jolla Community Center continues its weekly online gathering called Wednesday Connect, 10 a.m. July 29, featuring “Safety in Your Home” with Jetta Russell. Free and open to the public. Register at ljcommunitycenter.org/wednesday-connect.

Write Out Loud San Diego hosts readings of short stories on YouTube. Listen to “The Stranger” by Ambrose Bierce, read by Walter Ritter free at bit.ly/writeoutloudbierce.



Health & fitness

Local band Full Strength invites you to dance along with their playlists. (Courtesy)

Dance with Full Strength, a veteran San Diego dance band that’s been entertaining crowds for more than a decade. Full Strength, with two members in La Jolla, has released its 90s Mash-Up compilation. View at fullstrength.band/90’s and dance along.



Art & culture

The Angelika Film Center hosts virtual movie trivia nights every Thursday. (Courtesy)

The Angelika Film Center in Carmel Mountain offers virtual movie trivia 6:30-8 p.m. every Thursday. Register ahead of time to receive a Zoom link and answer sheet; participants may also order Angelika concessions for takeout of delivery via UberEats. The July 23 theme is Sports movies; Hepburn & Hepburn, Kate & Cate on July 30. Free; bit.ly/angelikatrivia.

The North Coast Repertory Theatre hosts Theatre Conversations via its YouTube channel, in lieu of canceled performances, with one or two conversations posted weekly and prior posts available for viewing. Friday, July 24: Jenn Grinels & Merideth Kaye Clark; Monday, July 27: Jeff Moss. bit.ly/3anjurp

Tabula Rasa Dance Theater will livestream Liquidus, a series of solo dance performances conceived during New York City’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order, beginning 4 p.m. Saturday July 25, with recorded performances posted the next day. Other dates in the series are Aug. 1, 8 and 15. $3.63 donation requested; bit.ly/liquidusjuly.



Virtual summer camps

Youth4Climate virtual summer camps run the week of July 27 for high school and college students. $50. bit.ly/youth4climatecamp

CodeWizardsHQ offers summer coding classes for kids online with new classes beginning Aug. 3. Classes feature a structured curriculum that is comprehensive, developmental, challenging, and yes, fun. Starting at $149 for four classes; CodeWizardsHQ.com.

