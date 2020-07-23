City of Solana Beach to hold free food distribution event
The City of Solana Beach and and San Diego County Food Bank will hold a free food distribution event Monday, July 27 from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at La Colonia Park parking lot (715 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach).
The event is for Solana Beach residents in need and those affected by COVID-19 (proof of residency required). Face coverings are required during the event.
The food distribution is available for drive-through and walk-up participants and will include 25 – 40 lb. bags of non-perishable items and fresh produce per person.
For more information or to determine eligibility, call 858-720-2477.
Another food distribution event event is also currently scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31 at the same time and location.
