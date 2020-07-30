Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences
This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.
Lectures & learning
• Veterinary Specialty Hospital presents “Dermatology and Pets” at 4 p.m. Friday, July 31. The online webinar features a discussion with veterinary dermatologist Dr. Laura Stokking. Free. Register at bit.ly/petdermatology.
• Adventures by the Book presents “Summer Reads No. 3: A Virtual Adventure” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, featuring local authors Diana Giovinazzo, Katherine St. John and Elizabeth St. John and debut author Kira Jane Buxton. Free. bit.ly/summerreading3
• Warwick’s bookstore presents debut novelist Christina Clancy via Zoom at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, as part of the Couch Surfing Book Tour. Clancy will discuss her book “The Second Home” in conversation with Liz Fenton and Lisa Steinke. Free. warwicks.com/event/clancy-2020
• The video “Watching Ice Melt” is presented by Scripps Explorations. Scripps Oceanography Ph.D. student Margaret Lindeman is studying ice-ocean interactions in Greenland to find out more about climate. bit.ly/scrippsice
Family & children
• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Chinese Culture Club: Spreading Positivity” online at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. It provides an opportunity to learn more about Chinese culture and songs or to practice Chinese conversation. Free to all ages. cathihuang0524@icloud.com
Health & fitness
• Sharp HealthCare is streaming “Advance Care Planning,” the first in a series of virtual workshops for San Diego residents. The free seminar teaches the importance of completing an advance health care directive at any age. sharp.com/advancecarevideo
Art & culture
• The Angelika Film Center offers virtual movie trivia from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday. Register in advance to receive a Zoom link and an answer sheet. Participants also may order Angelika concessions for takeout or delivery via UberEats. July 30: Hepburn & Hepburn, Kate & Cate; Aug. 6: “Back to the Future.” Free. bit.ly/angelikatrivia
• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Theatre Conversations” via its YouTube channel, with one or two conversations posted weekly and previous posts available for viewing. Friday, July 31: David McBean. Free. bit.ly/3anjurp
• Write Out Loud presents the 11th annual TwainFest virtually Aug. 1-16. New content will be shared via email daily along with video updates added to the Write Out Loud website. Free. Sign up at writeoutloudsd.com/twainfest.
• The San Diego Museum of Art presents an online video series in partnership with Art of Elan at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday. The concerts, featuring musical performances inspired by works of art from the museum’s permanent collection, continue Aug. 4 with flutist Rose Lombardo paired with the artwork “Las Tres Virgenes Volcano at Sunset.” Free via the museum’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/user/SanDiegoMuseumofArt.
• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s 29th annual juried exhibition is on view online through Sept. 12. Forty-six local artists have contributed 92 pieces. Free at ljathenaeum.org/juried-exhibition.
Virtual galas & events
• The 74th annual Las Patronas Jewel Ball will be held online at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. Featuring entertainment and a live auction, the free event celebrates a year of fundraising for capital items for local nonprofits. Paid options for dinner and gift delivery are available. laspatronas.org
What have you found to entertain from a (social) distance? Email your leads to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.