Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

Lectures & learning

• Veterinary Specialty Hospital presents “Dermatology and Pets” at 4 p.m. Friday, July 31. The online webinar features a discussion with veterinary dermatologist Dr. Laura Stokking. Free. Register at bit.ly/petdermatology.

• Adventures by the Book presents “Summer Reads No. 3: A Virtual Adventure” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, featuring local authors Diana Giovinazzo, Katherine St. John and Elizabeth St. John and debut author Kira Jane Buxton. Free. bit.ly/summerreading3

• Warwick’s bookstore presents debut novelist Christina Clancy via Zoom at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, as part of the Couch Surfing Book Tour. Clancy will discuss her book “The Second Home” in conversation with Liz Fenton and Lisa Steinke. Free. warwicks.com/event/clancy-2020

• The video “Watching Ice Melt” is presented by Scripps Explorations. Scripps Oceanography Ph.D. student Margaret Lindeman is studying ice-ocean interactions in Greenland to find out more about climate. bit.ly/scrippsice



Family & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Chinese Culture Club: Spreading Positivity” online at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. It provides an opportunity to learn more about Chinese culture and songs or to practice Chinese conversation. Free to all ages. cathihuang0524@icloud.com



Health & fitness

Sharp HealthCare presents the webinar “Advance Care Planning.” (Courtesy)

• Sharp HealthCare is streaming “Advance Care Planning,” the first in a series of virtual workshops for San Diego residents. The free seminar teaches the importance of completing an advance health care directive at any age. sharp.com/advancecarevideo



Art & culture

• The Angelika Film Center offers virtual movie trivia from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday. Register in advance to receive a Zoom link and an answer sheet. Participants also may order Angelika concessions for takeout or delivery via UberEats. July 30: Hepburn & Hepburn, Kate & Cate; Aug. 6: “Back to the Future.” Free. bit.ly/angelikatrivia

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Theatre Conversations” via its YouTube channel, with one or two conversations posted weekly and previous posts available for viewing. Friday, July 31: David McBean. Free. bit.ly/3anjurp

• Write Out Loud presents the 11th annual TwainFest virtually Aug. 1-16. New content will be shared via email daily along with video updates added to the Write Out Loud website. Free. Sign up at writeoutloudsd.com/twainfest.

• The San Diego Museum of Art presents an online video series in partnership with Art of Elan at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday. The concerts, featuring musical performances inspired by works of art from the museum’s permanent collection, continue Aug. 4 with flutist Rose Lombardo paired with the artwork “Las Tres Virgenes Volcano at Sunset.” Free via the museum’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/user/SanDiegoMuseumofArt.

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s juried exhibition runs through Sept. 12 online. (Courtesy)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s 29th annual juried exhibition is on view online through Sept. 12. Forty-six local artists have contributed 92 pieces. Free at ljathenaeum.org/juried-exhibition.



Virtual galas & events

• The 74th annual Las Patronas Jewel Ball will be held online at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. Featuring entertainment and a live auction, the free event celebrates a year of fundraising for capital items for local nonprofits. Paid options for dinner and gift delivery are available. laspatronas.org

